Asking for help with All-Star teams

Sports for all ages is in full swing in the Tri-County, which is great for everyone involved.
High school fall sports are underway along with middle school sports and Little League All-Star action.
With that said, that’s where I’m reaching out to the Little League All-Star parent of the six Tri-County teams (Corbin Coach Pitch, Corbin 9-10s, Corbin 11s, Corbin 11-12s, North Laurel Senior League, and South Laurel 11-12s Softball) that will be participating in state tournament play in Richmond, LaGrange and Prestonsburg this weekend.
I’m asking for your help.
This is the first time in my 25 years of covering Little League All-Stars that the tournaments will be held during the same time high school sports are being played.
With so many varsity games going on during the weekend, I’ll be covering those and am asking any of the All-Star coaches/parents of their respective teams to send me scorebooks of their games (win or lose) and any pictures and I’ll make sure your respective team gets the coverage it deserves. You can either email me at ldixon@thetimestribune.com or even text the information to be at 606-682-2799, and I’ll make sure your team is covered.
