LONDON — South Laurel reeled off its third straight win on Thursday thanks to a three-goal effort by Ashlyn Davis that helped knock off Richmond Model, 5-1.
The Lady Cardinals (3-1) fell behind 1-0 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half before scoring five unanswered goals.
“First off, hat’s off to Model because they played an exceptionally tough game,” South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard said. “They are a very good team that played tough tonight.
“We came out pretty slow in the first half but we definitely bounced back in the second half,” he added. “Ashlyn Davis played exceptionally well tonight. Her assist to Lindsay Cox off the corner was amazing and for Lindsay to finish with the header was an amazing goal to watch. We have focused a lot in training on our set-pieces and it paid off tonight. Ella Rison player a tough physical game and really stepped up in the second half to provide control in the middle. Kyla Heuser played amazing tonight along with everyone on our backline.”
After seeing the Lady Patriots’ Rebecca Otieno give her team a 1-0 edge, South Laurel’s Davis scored on a penalty kick with five seconds remaining in the first half to tie the game at one apiece.
Davis converted another penalty kick four minutes into the second half to give the Lady Cardinals a 2-1 edge while her third goal came from another penalty kick with 14:27 remaining in the match to push South Laurel’s advantage to 3-2.
Josie Gill and Lyndsay Cox each scored during the final 12 minutes of the contest to secure the win for the Lady Cardinals.
“We knew coming in that they would have to work hard for us to win, and they did just that,” Howard said. “I am super proud of the fact we came out in the second half ready to play, now we just have to continue to put two full halves together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.