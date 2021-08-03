CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhound soccer team had a historic season last year, posting a 13-2-1 record while reaching the Final Four of the state tournament.
With only four players graduating from last year’s squad, many believe Corbin can make another deep run in postseason play while contending for the state championship.
“We only lost four players to graduation last year so are returning the majority of our Final Four team from last year,” Cima said. “Given that we return so many players from last year's final four team, coupled with the fact those players are now all upperclassmen, I am excited to see what this team can achieve this season.
“We return three All-State team members in Jose Torres, Gabriel Cima, and Austin Wise, but we also return solid players in every position and many options in most positions,” he added. “All will be relied on to contribute. If we've learned anything from our previous region, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, and last year's Final Four run, it is that you need to have an experienced and deep team because everyone will need to contribute at some point.”
Cima admitted one of the key strengths of his team is being committed, something that has helped the Redhounds gain a lot of success in the past.
“They want to play for each other and get a lot of joy doing that,” he said. “They are a good mix of players who work every day to understand how to play better together and they can technically accomplish that at a high level.
“Challenges will always arise but that is normal and this is maybe the best group I've coached at meeting those with an attitude to find a solution together,” he added. “So my concerns are more about helping them manage things like return to a normal school schedule, rest, recovery — things of that nature.”
With high expectations entering the season, Cima believes his team’s schedule will prepare them for the battles ahead.
“I think we have a good schedule this year.,” he admitted. “We have added several tournaments to give us more exposure to different competition. That has allowed us to have a good mix of teams that will challenge and give us opportunities to improve and work on aspects of our game leading into the postseason.”
With so much talent returning from last year’s squad, many prognosticators are tagging Corbin as the team to be in district and regional play.
“I think we are the favorite in both coming off a successful 2020 season and Final Four finish,” Cima said. “That said, we know a soccer match is maybe the best environment for things to go in a direction you're not anticipating. We have history to prove that and we keep that in the forefront of our minds so becoming too comfortable or too sure of ourselves and our future doesn't happen. It is a motivation in itself to improve so we use it.
“I really encourage everyone to come out and support these boys and watch this team play,” he added. “It is a time to reconnect as a community and that is a key component of school and community sports. It really encourages that situation when the sport is played at a high level and is entertaining and these boys are both of those.”
