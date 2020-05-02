Samantha Spady’s senior season at Corbin High School was supposed to go down as a record-breaker.
She was on the verge of making history by capturing her fifth straight 13th Region singles championship with hopes of helping lead the Lady Redhound tennis team to its 12th consecutive 13th Region team championship.
But Spady won’t have the opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to last week’s cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season.
“Everyone looks forward to their senior season. This is supposed to be your year,” Spady said. “We’ve all worked hard to get to this point. It’s bittersweet thinking about how you get to put on your uniform and represent Corbin one last time. You know that this is the last season you get to play, but I didn’t think my last match would be it. I thought we would have the rest of the season.
“I was looking forward to all the memories, accomplishments, and records being broken,” she added. “I’ll never take another tennis match for granted. I would do anything to play one last match as a Corbin Redhound.”
Even when the high school tennis season was first suspended indefinitely back in March, Spady held out hope she and her teammates would get to finish the 2020 season out, but she admitted when school didn’t go back in session after spring break, she began to have some doubts.
“It hit me that we probably won’t be going back at all. This meant there wouldn’t be any spring sports,” she said. “I didn’t want to believe that we wouldn’t have a tennis season, so I hoped for the best until the very end.
“The day they officially canceled all spring sports didn’t seem real,” she added. “I’ve waited for my senior season for as long as I can remember. When they canceled our season, I was heartbroken. None of the seniors deserved something like this. Some of the best senior memories have been taken from us. It doesn’t seem real that I’ll never play a match representing Corbin ever again.”
And the cancellation of the spring sports season also ended Spady’s hopes of breaking a regional record.
“I was excited for this season because I was favored to win my fifth region singles title,” she said. “Since I was in seventh-grade, people have told me that I was going to win five straight titles and break the region record, I never believed them. This was supposed to be my year. I’ve looked forward to breaking the record for years. Now I don’t have that chance. If I would have won the singles title this year, it would’ve been huge. I was going to break the school and region record. No one has ever won more than four singles titles, I was going to change that.
“This season was going to be historic, that’s what makes this even harder,” she added. “We were also favored to win our 12th straight region as a team. This is a huge accomplishment. I’m proud of our team and what we’ve been able to accomplish over the years. I wish I would’ve had the chance to break the record and make history.”
Spady was also expected to make a deep run at the state tournament level as well. She was considered as one of the top players in the state and had hopes of advancing past the Sweet Sixteen.
“I felt like this year was going to be one of my best years. Knowing that it would be my last year made me want to fight harder and give it all I had,” she said. “I was feeling confident for this season, I’ve been training a lot and I think I was ready to have a good run. I was hoping to go farther than the Sweet Sixteen at state. I was going to give it everything I had. It’s sad to see it all end like this.
“Through all of this I’ve learned to not take anything for granted. Appreciate what you have and live in the moment,” Spady added. “I wish I could go back and play one more match with my teammates. You don’t know what you have until it’s gone. However, my tennis career is not over. I will be attending Georgetown College in the fall and will be continuing my tennis career there. I plan on majoring in biology and health sciences. I’m blessed to be able to keep playing the game I love. I want to thank all my teammates, friends, and family, for always being there for me and cheering me on. Also to my Dad and coach, Renzo Lopez, thanks for never giving up on me and always pushing me to be the best I can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.