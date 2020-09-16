After a tough loss to Corbin to open the season, the Whitley County Lady Colonels bounced back to roll to a 10-0 victory over the visiting McCreary Central Lady Raiders.
Scoring has been no problem for Whitley County this year. They scored five goals against Corbin in the opening game of the season, and put up 10 goals on McCreary Central in just one half of play. The game ended at halftime due to the 10-goal lead they had built.
Senior standout Reis Anderson put on a show on Monday night. After scoring two goals in her first game this year, she added another six goals against the Lady Raiders. Anderson scored the first three goals for Whitley County, within the first 15 minutes of game play. Kaylee Aslinger scored to put the score at 4-0, before Anderson scored three consecutive goals.
With a 7-0 lead and just eight minutes left in play, the Lady Colonels got a goal from Regan Nantz and two more from Kenzie Fields to end the game at 10-0 with less than a minute before the half.
The game evened the Whitley County record at 1-1 for the season and showed why they are one of the top teams in the 13th Region. Last season, the Lady Colonels were the highest scoring team in the region at over six goals a game, with Anderson averaging three per game. This year, they are looking to surpass that average.
Coach Kelly Sawyers said she was happy with the way her team played and executed in the win.
“Overall we accomplished what we set out to do. Our traps, passing, and touches could have been a little sharper, but there is always something in every game that we could have done better,” said Sawyers. “Due to getting up on the scoreboard quickly, we were able to put in quite a few subs.”
With the win, the Lady Colonels are 1-1 on the season. They will return to action on Thursday, traveling to Lincoln County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.