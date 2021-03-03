WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County and Pineville gave everyone attending Monday’s offensive shootout something to cheer about during the Lady Colonels’ 10-point victory.
The two teams combined to score 154 points as Whitley County managed to improved to 14-7 thanks to a 82-72 win over the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic champions.
The Lady Colonels’ offensive attack was led by four players with each scoring in double figures.
Darcie Anderson and Marissa Douglas each scored 22 points apiece while Jaycie Monhollen finished with 13 points and Gracie Jo Wilder turned in a 12-point scoring effort.
“It was a good win against a good team,” Whitley County coach Sean Pigman said. “We played like a team and shot the ball better. It was a key for us to get the game to a faster pace which we like . Marissa and Darcie each had 22 to lead us in scoring. Jaycie got going from 3, and had some big rebounds.
“It was great to have Gracie Jo back as well,” he added. “We had others step up also and contribute like Katy (Powers), Natalie (Moses), Dorian (Siler), Bailey (Brown) and Taylor (Rice). The bench was into the game and my staff did a great job. I’m proud of everyone. We overcame a good run by Pineville and finished with a good win. It’s a good time to be a Colonel.”
Both Anderson and Douglas were hard to contain from behind 3-point range. Darcie Anderson knocked down three treys during the game while Douglas was red-hot, hitting six 3-pointers with five of those coming in the second quarter.
The Lady Mountain Lions had their share of offensive highlights as well. Seniors Raigan King and Whitney Caldwell combined to score 56 of their team’s 72 points with King‘s game-high 32 points leading the way. Caldwell added 24 points in the loss.
Whitley County hit five of its 13 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 22-17 advantage. Darcie Anderson hit three of those while Reis Anderson and Douglas adding one apiece.
Douglas got the hot-hand in the second quarter, hitting five 3-pointers to help push the Lady Colonels’ advantage to push the Lady Colonels’ lead to 45-30 at halftime.
Darcie Anderson added seven points in the third quarter while Natalie Moses finished with five, allowing Whitley County to take a 64-50 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Colonels wrapped up the win by hitting 9-of-12 shot attempts from the free-throw line. Darcie Anderson capped off a perfect 9-of-9 effort from the free-throw line by going 6-of-6 in the final eight minutes.
