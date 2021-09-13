BARBOURVILLE — Williamsburg made history on Saturday by capturing the volleyball program’s first-ever 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship by defeating Jackson County in the championship game, 23-25, 25-23, and 25-12.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (7-3) reeled off three straight wins on Saturday to win the championship while defeating Lynn Camp, 25-4, 25-8, and Pineville 25-22, 25-11.
“This is a great accomplishment for our team. It’s was an amazing team effort all day,” Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta said. “This is huge for our program. Being All ‘A’ Region Champions is something we shoot for every season. We thought we had a great opportunity to win the All ‘A’ Championship this season and credit to the all of our players for pushing to accomplish this.
“The team played great today! Like I mentioned earlier, it was a total team effort and the girls pulled together,” he added. “That is something that we’ve improved on the most this season thus far, really playing well together as a team.”
Berta credited his team’s success to the leadership of his seniors and his players playing as a team.
“We have great senior leadership in Vidisha Banker who was the Most Valuable Player for the tournament as well as Kaylee Graham who was part of the all tournament team,” he said. “Vidisha was able to get us some kills and aces at key points and Kaylee helped us out a lot with serve receive and defense. We also had four other girls on the all tournament team who helped make this win happen — Zoie Brown, Maddie Baird, Grace-Ann Abbott and Lylah Mattingly. We also had an awesome bench that kept the energy up the entire time.”
Berta also mentioned his team’s championship run was a testament to hard work paying off.
“This is our program’s first ever All ‘A’ Championship. Since our inaugural season in 2017, this has been a goal of ours,” he said. “To win it in our fifth season is a huge momentum builder for our program. It’s a testament to the ones who played before this and their hard work and dedication to continue to build the program.”
Williamsburg’s run is t finished according to Berta. The Lady Yellow Jackets are now focused on making a run in the All ‘A’ Classic State Tournament.
“I do like our teams chances at state,” Berka said. “We will see teams that we have never played before. If we continue playing together, we should make a run and get to play in the championship bracket Saturday. To God be the glory.”
