Ally Collett, Amerah Steele and Sydney Hall each continue to shine, but now at the college level.
The former South Laurel trio that helped guide the Lady Cardinals to an Elite Eight finish at the Girls Sweet Sixteen last season continues to impress on a different stage.
Collett, Steele and Hall each have lived up to the hype surrounding them, and have turned in impressive starts to their respective college careers.
Each of the three players has already started at least one game this season, playing an important part on their respective teams, while catching the eye of their former high school coach, Chris Souder, during the process.
“Ally, Amerah and Syd are off to a fantastic start in their college careers. I am super proud of all three of them but not at all shocked,” Souder said. “They have worked and trained for years for this and they were ready. Playing at the next level is very difficult because you have to adjust to the speed of the game all over again. Also, everyone you play against is as good or better than you, so you have to make adjustments. We just tried to instill the work part so that isn’t in the way of all the new things you will have to learn to get on the court.
“All three have adjusted and already made an immediate impact on their team,” he added. “It makes me proud because I can sell to our younger kids of why we work so hard and how much you also have to do on your own. Most don’t have a clue all the hours these young ladies have put in on their own. They are representing not only South Laurel but mountain basketball as well, showing they can compete at a high level.”
Collett, who plays for Western Kentucky, started the Hilltoppers’ first game and turned in an impressive stat line despite her team’s loss to Tennessee. She led Western Kentucky with 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor which included making three 3-pointers. Collett also grabbed three rebounds while finishing with two steals and turning in a 5-of-5 effort from the free-throw line. She was named Conference USA's Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Steele has played two games so far for Eastern Kentucky and has shined in both games. She’s averaging a team-best 12 points and three rebounds so far while knocking down 9-of-20 shot attempts against the likes of Indiana and Louisville. She’s also hit 6-of-15 shot attempts from 3-point range.
Hall continues to show she’s one of the best shooters around. She’s helped guide Lindsey Wilson to a 6-1 record while averaging 10 points a game. She’s started five of seven games while also hitting 18-of-43 3-point attempts.
