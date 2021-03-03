Allen Harris Steps down as Lynn Camp football coach    

CORBIN — The Lynn Camp football program is in search of a new head coach after Allen Harris stepped down on Monday.
Harris took over as head coach in 2015, leading the Wildcats to their first playoff win since 2005 during the 2017 campaign.
He posted a 33-30 record from 2015-2020 while seeing his teams go 6-14 against district competition and 3-6 in postseason play.
“With a very heavy heart, I am sad to announce that I will not be returning as the head football coach at Lynn Camp next year,” Harris said in his Facebook post. “There are so many people I want to thank for all their help during my tenure. Seven years ago when I was hired, Lynn Camp Football needed so many things. With the full support of the Administration and Board of Education, we were able to raise the money to complete our locker rooms and field house. We were able to purchase the best equipment available for our kids. We started a summer camp for our elementary kids. We upgraded our facilities to match any school around.”
Harris guided Lynn Camp to first-round playoff wins in three consecutive seasons (2017-2019).
He led the Wildcats to an 8-4 mark in 2017, and a 10-2 record in 2018.
Lynn Camp struggled to maintain the success in 2019 and 2020, posting 5-6, and 0-6 marks, respectively.
Harris went on to say in his post that he felt the program is in good shape for whoever takes over as the next Wildcat coach.
“As I leave, I can hold my head high because I am proud of what I leave behind,” he said. “We have created a solid foundation for this program to be successful year in and year out. I truly believe I am leaving the program better than when I got here. Of course, I did none of this on my own. I had the pleasure to work with many great men and women who sacrificed family time, personal time, and worked many hours they didn’t get paid for or even the appreciation they deserve.
“No matter where life takes me,” he added. “I will always be a camper. I hope that our kids continue to play the sport we love and again thank all of you. I’m sorry if I let anyone out so many people made this possible. For one last time, Go CATS!!!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.