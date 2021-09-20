CORBIN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds moves one step closer to clinching the 39th District’s top seed after dominating Whitley County during their 10-0 victory on Monday.
It turned out to be a heck of a Senior Day for Corbin’s seniors. All nine of them came away with goal in the 10-goal win.
The win improved the Redhounds to 9-3 overall and 2-0 against 49th District opponents. The loss dropped the Colonels to 2-8-3 and 0-3 in district play.
“Special night for our seniors and for me — been with this group for a long time,” Cima said. “All of them were able to scored a goal tonight. Very special group of boys we have this year throughout both jayvee and varsity. A lot of that is due to the example of these seniors.
“Lots of credit to Whitley — young team that Micheal is doing a very good job with,” he added. “They never quit and played good, hard, fair soccer to the end.”
Corbin scored right out of the gate thanks to a goal by Chesney Jacobs (assist by Xavier Keck) just four minutes into the match. Gabriel Canineu followed with a goal of his own (assist Kyle Webb) two minutes later, giving the Redhounds a 2-0 lead.
Both Webb and Keck (assist by Canineu) scores goals during the ninth minute while Austin Wise added a goal (assist by Jose Torres) in the 12th minute, extending Corbin’s lead to 5-0.
Rex Norvell got into the scoring action during the 15th minute and found the back of the net thanks to an assist by Jacob Moses. Moses followed with a goal of his own (assist by Webb) during the 34th minute as Corbin’s lead grew to 7-0.
Keeper Jonathan Jackson scored a goal on a penalty kick during the 44th minute while Adrian Pataki added the Redhounds’ ninth goal (assist by Noah Bonnell during the 47th minute. Bonnell wrapped the game up during the 51st minute by scoring a goal on a pass from Torres.
