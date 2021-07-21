The AimTakers made a clean sweep at the outdoor target state and nationals. They took home top honors in both state and nationals in all age divisions.

Olivia Metcalf, Sadie Hoffman, and Jayden Azbill were overall National Shooters of the Year.

State Podiums

Olivia Metcalf: State Champion

David Abner: State Champion

Sadie Hoffman: State Champion

Bella Weaver: 2nd place

Elijah Ivey: 3rd place

Brayden Craft: State Champion

Reece Weaver: 2nd place

Sarah Martin: State Champion

Jayden Azbill: 2nd place

Rylan Long: 3rd place

Rylee Turner: State Champion

Joseph West: 2nd place

Holden Joseph: 2nd place

Savannah Hoffman: State Champion

Landyn Cox: 3rd place

Nationals Podiums

Olivia Metcalf National Champion

David Abner National Champion

Sadie Hoffman 3rd place

Sarah Martin 2nd place

Reece Weaver National Champion

Savannah Hoffman 3rd place

Landyn Cox National Champion

