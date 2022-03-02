Aimtaker S3DA archers Sadie and Savannah Hoffman bring home state championship titles

Sadie Hoffman's first year in the youth pins division was a success, as she shot a perfect 300 with 46x count in the KY S3DA State Tournament earning her the championship title. Savannah Hoffman had an outstanding weekend as well, shooting a perfect 300 with 39x count winning her state title in the young adult pins division.
Nancy Uhlig-Lemons, 49, of Corbin, the wife of Danny Ray Lemons, died Thursday, February 17, 2022. Funeral 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Ridener Cemetery. Visitation Saturday after noon. Knox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Randy Lee Brown, age 47, Gray KY passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born on September 25, 1974 in Corbin, KY, the son of the late Paul Jones and Helen Brown who survives. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Brown. He is …
