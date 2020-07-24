A trip to the Final Four

The Kentucky Dream turned in a Final Four effort in the "The Clash hosted by East Bay Tournament" in Indianapolis, Indiana. Four players from South Laurel High School participate on the team -- Emily Cox, Emily Mills, Skeeter Mabe, and Kylie Clem while South Laurel coach Chris Souder is the Kentucky Dream Director. | Photo Contributed

