A look back on Phoebe McCowan's historic day

While May 19, 2018, turned out to be a historical day for a young South Laurel High School track athlete, it was another ordinary workday for me.
Phoebe McCowan, who I had never heard of before that day, turned my average day at a track meet into an athletic moment I will never soon forget.
First off, let me explain why a Commonwealth Journal sportswriter from Somerset is writing about an athlete from London.
Over the years, myself and Times-Tribune sportswriter Les Dixon have always helped each other in any way we could. Both our newspapers are owned by the same parent company CNHI, and with smaller sports staffs over the past several years it has become a vital necessity to help each other out to provide maximum coverage for both our newspapers.
If he was at a sporting event I was not at, Les would always provide me with pictures and information on my local athletes. And I would always do the same for him.
That brings me to May 19, 2018.
While Les was busy with his coverage of the KHSAA Tennis State Championship matches, he asked me if I could get him some pictures of some of his local athletes in the KHSAA State Track and Field State Championship.
I almost remember Les Dixon's exact words, "Make sure you get me some photos of Phoebe McCowan from South Laurel in the girls 800-meters. She has a good shot of winning that event."
As a journalist or even a spectator, the day was very frustrating with the constant off-and-on rain showers. It was one of those days where it went from 80-degree blazing bright sunshine to a heavy downpour in a blink of an eye.
I was soaking wet from the rain and sweating from the heat, and I was more than ready to head back to Somerset by the time the girls' 800-meter event rolled around.
As luck would have it, a steady downpour had set in right before the start of the girls' 800-meter run, and I had serious doubts if I was going to hold up my commitment to Les Dixon. The rain ran off almost every other member of the media and a large portion of the spectators, as everyone ran to take cover under the University of Kentucky track complex bleachers.
"What am I doing out here?", I thought to myself. At the very least, I will take a few quick shots of Phoebe McCowan and head to a drier environment.
But then I saw Phoebe McCowan run.
From the first sound of the starting pistol, it was evident Phoebe McCowan wanted to win this race and that she wanted to win it in a dominating fashion. Within the first 200 meters of the event, Phoebe McCowan took control of the race, as the rain started to beat down harder the blue and white oval track.
As Phoebe McCowan headed down the backstretch of her final lap, well ahead of the rest of the Class 3A 800-meter field, it was evident to everyone that they were about to witness something special. That feeling was affirmed by the PA announcer when he said Phoebe McCowan was on state-record pace, as she gracefully sprinted around the final turn.
As she made her way to the finish line, I could see the emotion on her face and my Nikon 700 camera was snapping images almost as quickly as Phoebe McCowan's foot turnover. Not only had Phoebe McCowan won a state title as a freshman, but she had shattered the state record by well over a second.
The rain, the emotion, and the history were probably just as overwhelming to me as it might have been for Phoebe McCowan. And it was at that moment I realized that I was thankful I got to experience this special athletic moment and that I got to help out a friend — Les Dixon — in the process.
Since that day, nearly two years ago, I have always kept up with Phoebe McCowan's amazing running career. Anytime I see Phoebe McCowan at a track or cross country meet, I will always take pictures of her running and usually interview her afterward.
Now my occasional coverage of Phoebe McCowan is not just because of a duty I owe to my colleague Les Dixon, but it is my duty to record state track history in the making.
This spring will be Phoebe McCowan's chance at a third straight 800-meter state title. The global coronavirus pandemic may be the only thing that could prevent her from making history again.
And whether or not I get to see Phoebe McCowan make history with a third consecutive 800-meter state crown, I will always remember her first historic day on May 19, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.