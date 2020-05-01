WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins’ baseball team returned five seniors that were going to play a big role in in the Yellow Jackets’ efforts to try and repeat as the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament champions, but they never got the chance after the KHSAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williamsburg’s senior class was a unique group that knew how to win by totaling 40 victories and two 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championships.
"The cancellation of the 2020 season feels like a bad dream that just won’t end,” Hopkins said. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We have all worked so hard to prepare for the fun stuff and to not get to play any games at all hurts. I know how hard it’s been on me as a coach but can’t even begin to process how my seniors are feeling. It has to be devastating.
"These seniors along with the rest of their teammates mean the world to me,” he added. “They are like family — older brothers to my real kids, and I love them more than I let them know. They are my inspiration and the reason I do what I do.”
Mason Manning, Peyton Sizemore, Trey Hendrix, Tate Fields and Jason Bray were Williamsburg’s 2020 senior class on the diamond.
“Mason Manning is a returning starter with a lot of experience. He’s a team leader and would have been one of our top pitchers this season. He would have continued to be the leadoff this season as well on offense,” Hopkins said. “Mason is a scrappy left-handed player that has been a member of the team for four years. He will be very hard to replace. He will continue his education at UC, shooting for the archery team.
"Peyton Sizemore is another senior that has been a member of the Jackets baseball program for four years. Peyton played behind some very tough talent and didn’t get to see the field as much at the varsity level as he would have liked but it was his time to show what he could do this season,” he added. “Peyton worked hard during the offseason and I was looking forward to seeing what he could do this year. He will head to Texas later this year to pursue a career as a welder.“
Hopkins said Hendrix, Fields and Bray were also great assets to the Yellow Jackets baseball program.
“Trey was another senior that we will truly miss. He was a versatile player for the Jackets that started off in the outfield but showed he was just as good an infielder,” he said. “He played third base for us most of last season. He also hit the ball very well for us. Trey will continue his education at Union College playing football for the Bulldogs. Tate Fields is another senior that was a great asset for the Jacket baseball team. He was a player that could play any position asked and kids like that are always valuable. He played middle infield last year along with some outfield and had crazy speed. He hit the ball well and you could depend on him to take the extra base at will. Tate will continue his education playing golf for UC.
“Jason Bray was a new addition to the team that gained some quick recognition during practice with his ability to read the ball so well,” he added. “He hadn’t played baseball since middle school but had the fundamentals down. He is a strong kid and hit the ball extremely well. He would have played outfield for us and I was excited to have him as part of the team. Jason has chosen to join the army and serve our country, and for that, I thank him.”
Hopkins said he wanted to tell his seniors that he is “sorry for what has happened and I’m proud of how strong they have been.”
“I hope they remember the many discussions we’ve had and when they get their next chance in life to do whatever it may be, that they give it all they have,” he added. “Give it 110 percent and leave no doubt because there’s never a promise of tomorrow. I hope they truly live life like a 3-1 count.”
