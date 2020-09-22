CORBIN — With Corbin staring at its first 0-2 start in nine years, the duo of quarterback Cameron Combs and Treyveon Longmire decided to connect with a touchdown that will long be remembered during Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic history.
The Redhounds were trailing 22-20 with under a minute remaining in the game when Combs hit Longmire for a 74-yard touchdown strike with 34 seconds remaining to give Corbin a slim 26-22 victory over a stunned Colonel squad.
“It’s a big win for our kids,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “I go back to last week’s game against Beechwood. They were a very good team., and they showed that with what they did tonight. Then you have Dixie Heights almost bearing Covington Catholic last week, and we get the win tonight. To be in a group with those teams and being able to compete and win is big. This was a very big win.
“Getting Treyveon in the open field and he catches the ball, nobody is catching him,” he added. “We thought we had the middle open for the play. The safeties were up on Dakota (Patterson) and making sure Seth wasn’t getting open. We’ve knew the play was there. It was executed well. We had a lot of players play well. Blake Powers played a great game. Great job blocking and with the fullback trap.”
Dixie Heights made an early statement to open the game by putting together a 14-play, 60-yard drive which was capped off by Pierce Roman’s one-hard touchdown run on fourth down. The Colonels also added the two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter.
Dixie Heights converted on two fourth-down plays to extend their opening drive.
The Redhounds answered with their own impressive drive. Corbin marched 75 yards in 14 plays as Seth Mills’ 14-yard touchdown run cut his team’s deficit to 8-7 with 11:52 remaining in the second quarter.
After holding Dixie Heights on offense during its next two offensive possessions, Corbin was able to score again, thanks to Mills’ second touchdown run to give his team a 14-7 advantage with 4:04 remaining in the first half.
The Colonels responded quickly on their next drive. Dixie Heights wasted no time and found the end zone in less than four minutes after a 17-yard touchdown pass and another converted two-point conversion allowed the Colonels to regain a 16-13 lead at halftime.
Dixie Heights’ lead didn’t last long.
Redhound quarterback Cameron Combs hit Mills for a 32-yard touchdown connection, allowing Corbin to reclaim a 20-16 edge.
The Redhounds were able to hold on to their four-point advantage until the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter. Dixie Heights manages to find the end zone thanks to an 11-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Colonels a slim 22-20 advantage.
The Redhounds were struggling to find the end zone until less than a minute remaining when Combs hit Treyveon Longmire for a 74-yard touchdown strike to give Corbin a 26-22 win.
“In the first half, our offensive line and defensive line played really well,” Greer said. “We moved the ball. We had some opportunities. Defensively, we played well but we had some third downs that we needed to get off the field on.
“We needed this win for our kids,” he added. “This past week was the best week of practice we’ve had since we started June 15. This bunch does a really good job forgetting a loss. We will get back to work and prepare for Leslie County this Friday.”
