HAZARD — 13th Region’s top two girls basketball teams will be participating in this year’s 34th annual WYMT Mountain Classic.
Defending 13th Region champion South Laurel will try to capture its third consecutive WYMT Mountain Classic championship while 13th Region runner-up North Laurel will look to win the program’s first-ever WYMT Mountain Classic title.
“Well it is always nice to be invited to this tournament and to have a chance to defend our title,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “Any time we can get exposure for our players we will try and take advantage of the opportunity.
“The way they run it is kind of like the state tournament in terms of post-game press conferences, etc.,” he added. “It’s a great experience for our players, especially that time of the season.”
After seeing Ally Collett, Amerah Steele, and Sydnie Hall graduate, Souder said a three-peat could be tougher.
"Well we are losing around 1,500 points, so we have our work cut out trying to three-peat in this tournament,” he said. “We will be a work in progress at that time of the season but our kids will look forward to the opportunity.”
Perry County Central High School will host the tournament, which will begin Monday, December 7th, and through Saturday, December 12th.
"The WYMT Mountain Classic is the premier tournament in our area,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “It’s always great to be invited and know that your program is respected as one of the better programs in the mountains. It is truly a top-notch tournament and gives you as close to a region tournament feel as you will have all regular season long.
"The WYMT Mountain Classic also leads to great local TV coverage,” he added. “I think many times in the mountains, people do not get to see how good some teams are in each of the regions located in the WYMT areas. This is a great opportunity for our team and players to truly be appreciated for how good we are. I think most sports fans have this week marked on their calendars and will be tuning in to see just how talented all of our teams are and how they compare to each other.”
The tournament could also provide a potential North Laurel vs. South Laurel matchup.
The two teams were scheduled to play a home and away series this past winter but for the first time in both program’s history they didn’t play during the regular season while no reason was given by either school’s administrators.
The two teams did meet up in the 13th Region Tournament title game with the Lady Cardinals coming away with a 78-67 win.
"I love the idea that it could be a North and South Laurel matchup next year in such a great setting as this,” Mahan said. “I hope it isn’t the only matchup between our two teams next season. I would love to play them in a regular season game next year as well. I think many people have our two teams to be picked at the top of the region again, so it could be a showcase of things to come in the region tournament as well.“
WYMT Mountain Classic Teams
Girls
Floyd Central Lady Jaguars
Appearances: 2
Knott Central Lady Patriots
Appearances: 4
Martin County Lady Cardinals
Appearances: 1
North Laurel Lady Jaguars
Appearances: 2
Owsley County Lady Owls
Appearances: 1
South Laurel Lady Cardinals
Appearances: 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.