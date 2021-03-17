WILLIAMSBURG — It didn’t take long for Sean Pigman’s No. 1 seeded Whitley County Lady Colonels to secure a trip to the 2021 Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Girls Tournament.
The Lady Colonels (16-9) outscored Williamsburg 25-5 during the first quarter, and never looked back during their 71-43 victory in Saturday’s 50th District Girls Tournament semifinal.
The 28-point win advances Pigman’s squad to Tuesday’s title game against South Laurel which is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Freshman Gracie Jo Wilder continued her impressive play, leading Whitley County with 17 points while Natalie Moses (13 points), Reis Anderson (11 points), and Jaycie Monhollen (10 points) followed.
Whitley County came out on fire from the floor with Wilder showing why she’s considered as one of the best players in the region by knocking down two 3-pointers right out of the gate to give her team an 11-0 lead.
Williamsburg struggled to get its offense on track for most of the game. The Lady Colonels applied relentless defensive pressure on KABC 13th Region Senior Player of the Year Mikkah Siler that played a big role in the Lady Yellow Jackets (10-16) falling behind 25-5 heading into the second quarter.
Siler ended up turning in a game-high 22 points.
Whitley County continued to shoot red-hot in the second quarter with Wilder scoring from the inside while Darcie Anderson and Dorian Siler added key baskets to put the running clock in play in the second half. A 3-pointer by Jaycie Monhollen right before halftime gave her team a 54-17 advantage.
With a running clock in place, the Lady Colonels put the finishing touches on their win in the second half.
50th District Girls Tournament Semifinals
At Williamsburg
Whitley County 71, Williamsburg 43
Whitley County 25 29 11 6 71
Williamsburg 5 12 13 13 43
Whitley County (71) — Wilder 17, R. Anderson 11, Monhollen 10, Moses 13, D. Anderson 9, Siler 4, Brown 5, Collier 2.
Williamsburg (43) — Siler 21, Prewitt 4, Lewis 8, Graham 6, Wilson 2, White 2.
