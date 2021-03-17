Sadie Hoffman was state champion in Bullseye and 3D. Savannah Hoffman ranked 8th out of the ninth grade girls while Ryker Jordan ranked third out of the ninth grade boys. Emalee Perkins ranked 31st out of the 11th-grade girls, Colton Poindexter ranked 123 out of the 7th-grade boys, and Madison Mills ranked 86th out of the fifth-grade girls.
The Barbourville Tigers also participated in the 2021 Ky Centershot State tournament that ran in conjunction with the NASP, and every archer came home with a state placement at Centershot.
Sadie Hoffman is the Centershot State elementary champion in Bullseye and 3D. Ryker Jordan placed third in Bullseye and first in 3D High School Division. Savannah Hoffman placed third in Bullseye and second in 3D in the High School Division. Emalee Perkins placed third in the 3D High School Division. Madison Mills placed third in Bullseye and second in 3D. Colton Poindexter was the overall 3D champion and first in middle school 3D and third in Bullseye. | Photos Submitted
