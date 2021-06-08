The 2021 Traditional Basketball Camp was another success, according to Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski -- "It was great to hear the gym filled with squeezing sneakers, and see all the smiling faces again. "I appreciate all the parents and guardians that allowed us to work with their kids. We hope to continue to provide more quality opportunities for the youth in the community."

