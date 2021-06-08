The 2021 Traditional Basketball Camp was another success, according to Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski -- "It was great to hear the gym filled with squeezing sneakers, and see all the smiling faces again. "I appreciate all the parents and guardians that allowed us to work with their kids. We hope to continue to provide more quality opportunities for the youth in the community."
2021 Corbin Redhound Traditional Basketball Camp
Raquel Horn Congleton, 89, died Thursday, May 27, 2021. The widow of Conley Congleton. Funeral 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church of Barbourville. Burial at Barbourville Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. Wednesday.
