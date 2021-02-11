LONDON — It was a night of celebration for the South Laurel Lady Cardinal Basketball program.
Not only did the Lady Cardinals (9-6) record their eighth win during the past nine games by defeating Clay County, 57-40, on Tuesday, but they also held a ceremony before the game, honoring last season’s 13th Region championship squad by presenting each player and coach an Elite Eight ring.
South Laurel won its first game of the 2020 Sweet Sixteen by upending tournament-favorite Sacred Heart before seeing the COVID-19 pandemic cancel the remainder of the state tournament.
“First, we celebrated last season’s team for the first time,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “We decided that these young ladies deserved so much, but the least we could do was get them championship rings. I decided to make this a past, present, and future night. Ally (Collett), Amerah (Steele), and Syd (Hall) were able to come back tonight and we also had our middle school team present to present rings to last year’s team. We are emphasizing a program and wanted to let our young kids see what hard work and great team chemistry can lead to. It was just a great night.”
The Lady Cardinals started slow during Tuesday’s victory over Clay County but finished strong.
South Laurel held a slim 11-10 edge after seeing Emily Cox score four points while Rachel Presley added three points.
Kylie Clem got into the scoring action in the second quarter, scoring five points while Presley added four points and Gracie Turner scored three to push the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 27-14 at halftime.
Raegan Jones hit three of her four 3-pointers in the third quarter while scoring nine points to help South Laurel take a commanding 42-21 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Presley and Cox each scored five points apiece during the final period while Jones knocked down another 3-pointer to wrap-up the win.
“We started the game a little sloppy which I kind of expected,” Souder said. “Clay controlled the tempo for most of the first half but we changed our defense some and were able to build a lead going into the half.
“We had a really good third quarter, and we were able to build a comfortable lead,” he added. “It was another quality win for our team and we continue to grow as a team on and off the floor. We still have a lot of things to work on especially on the defensive end.”
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Saturday on the road against Williamsburg. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
