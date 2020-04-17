WHITLEY COUNTY — It’s been 35 years since the Whitley County Lady Colonels were standing in Western Kentucky University’s Diddle Arena celebrating their school’s first state championship after defeating Atherton, 38-37, in the state finals.
“If there’s a fairytale that could be made of this, this would be a good story,” said former head coach Jim Rains.
In 1978, Rains took over a Lady Colonel team that hadn’t seen much success since its formation. After lots of hard work and dedication, Rains was able to mold the Lady Colonels into a state championship team just seven years later — making school history as the first and only state championship team.
“The team hadn’t had any success previously,” Rains said. “I started coaching the fifth year they had a team and the previous four years, they’d had three coaches, so there was no continuity. They really didn’t practice much, they didn’t work at it too much, so when I took over, we practiced everyday, everything was organized. I think the first groups there set the tone for everybody because they accepted the discipline, they accepted everything I did and everything built from there.”
Rains said he saw several impressive teams and players go through in his first four years as head coach, with the Lady Colonels making it to the regional tournament all four years including making appearances in the region finals once and the region semifinals twice.
“Those teams were outstanding and we ended up winning over 100 games in those first four years,” he said. “In the fifth and sixth years, we had the talent but we just couldn’t get out of the district. We just couldn’t get over the hump, so it was kind of a down time there but that brings us to year seven — the year we won the state championship. I think because of the disappointments they’d had the two previous seasons, they were determined to win and they were just going to continue to play as hard as they could.”
There was something special about the Lady Colonels’ 1985 team, and Rains believes a lot of that had to do with his team’s competitive nature.
“They were very competitive,” he said. “They always wanted to do well, even in practice, super competitive — first team, second team both very competitive. Secondly, I think they were very, very close on the court and off the court. Even since then, they have remained close today. They have great respect for one another. They were also so easy to coach because they were so intelligent. All of them were honor students, had good basketball sense, they knew what was going on on the floor, I could talk to them in various ways and they would understand, so just everything that could possibly go right did go right.”
That year, the Lady Colonels had only lost two games in the regular season, including one loss to Pulaski County and a loss to Laurel County, who had also made it to the Sweet Sixteen that year.
The Lady Colonels cruised through the district tournament to earn a spot at the regional tournament where Whitley County faced Clay County on their home court in the region finals.
“We just dominated,” Rains said. “We came out and held them defensively — they only got 27 points and we were very good offensively, beating them by 13 or 14 points. Right after the game, their coach came up to me and he said ‘if you play like that, you’re going to win the state tournament.’ I just kind of let that roll off my back because I was just glad to be able to go. But once we got there (the state tournament), things just fell into place.”
After getting through the Elite Eight, the Lady Colonels were set to play Louisville Southern in the semifinals which ended with a missed shot from a Louisville Southern player to give Whitley County the win and a shot at the state championship.
That same night, the Lady Colonels suited back up for what Rains said was one of the biggest games of his players’ lives. After dominating in the first half, Atherton was able to cut down the Lady Colonels' lead in the third quarter but Whitley County wasn’t ready to back down just yet.
“Their size and athleticism closed the gap a little bit until we got down to the fourth quarter and we just held the ball for quite a while, took only shots we could get,” he said. “We had a one-point lead with the ball out of bounds on the sideline with just 10 or 15 seconds to go and we ran an out of bounds play and they fell for the fake, we had a girl go in for a layup, she scores the layup and that gave us a three-point lead with just a few seconds to go. This was before the three-point shot, so they made a layup at the buzzer and we ended up beating them, 38-37.
“You couldn’t have written it out any better I don’t think, as far as things going right for us,” Rains said. “I think our preparation, our discipline, our practices and all that set the pace for all this to come out in the right way.”
Though Rains, assistant coach Sam Schafer and their players knew they’d just accomplished something no other Whitley County team had done, he said it didn’t really set in until he and his team rolled into the Whitley County High School parking lot the following day where they were met with a police escort and community members waiting to celebrate their accomplishments.
“After it happens, you’re so pumped that it doesn’t really soak in — you’re still on that high,” he said. “We get there and the gym is packed full, we’ve got all these people there and a big celebration. We enjoyed that and it was great to have the community behind us. You do it for the team but the community got to celebrate too.”
No other Lady Colonel team has been able to do what the 1985 team was able to accomplish and that team has set a standard for the Whitley County girls basketball program that is still celebrated to this day.
“Even to this day, I have people stop me and talk to me about it,” Rains said. “It’s a very rare thing for any school to win a state championship. People out in the community will constantly talk about it and it’s something that we can still remember throughout the years.”
