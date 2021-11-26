Top 10 Girls Teams Coaches Rankings
1. South Laurel 107 (8)
2. North Laurel 102 (3)
3. Bell County 86
4. Corbin 75
5. Knox Central 70
6. Jackson County 49
7. Whitley County 33
8. Harlan 30
9. Harlan County 28
10. Clay County 20
Teams that received votes: Middlesboro 6, and Pineville 1.
Schools that did not vote: Barbourville, Clay County, Jackson County, Pineville, Oneida Baptist, and Red Bird.
Top 10 Girls Players Coaches Rankings
1. Hailee Valentine, North Laurel 103 (6)
2. Rachel Presley, South Laurel 96 (4)
3. Emily Sizemore, North Laurel 83
4. Halle Collins, Knox Central 61 (1)
5. Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County 35
6. Clara Collins, South Laurel 32
7. Shelby Stewart, Corbin 31
8. Nadine Johnson, Bell County 29
9. Kallie Housley, Corbin 22
10. Kailey Owens, Middlesboro 20
Players that received votes: Caylan Mills, Knox Central 17, Reagan Jones, Knox Central 12, Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County 12, Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird 10, Talyah McQueen, Bell County 9, Darcie Anderson, Corbin 8, Brooke Nicholson, North Laurel 7, Ella Karst, Harlan County 4, Presley Partin, Knox Central 4, Aymanni Wynn, Harlan 4, Marissa Douglas, Whitley County 2, Kylie Noe, Harlan 2, Alissa Crumpler, Lynn Camp 1, Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel 1.
Schools that did not vote: Barbourville, Clay County, Jackson County, Pineville, Oneida Baptist, and Red Bird.
