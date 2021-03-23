13th Region Boys Tournament quarterfinal action continues Tuesday

The South Laurel Cardinals will be in action today at 7:30 p.m. against Clay County during quarterfinal play of the 13th Region Boys Tournament. The two teams haven't met this season. | File Photo

 LesNicholson

CORBIN -- In what could be the best matchup of the 13th Region Region Boys Tournament quarterfinals, two-time defending 13th Region champion and 51st District champion Knox Central (15-5) will go up against 52nd District runner-up Harlan County (19-5) during today's 6 p.m quarterfinal game.

The two teams met in the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic on Feb. 8 with the Panthers coming away with a 74-70 victory.

Knox Central enters the tournament with an 85-57 win over Barbourville in the 51st District title game while the Black Bears dropped a 61-55 decision to Harlan in Saturday's 52nd District final.

The Panthers are 9-3 against regional opponents while Harlan County is 6-4.

South Laurel (18-5) and Clay County (14-8) are scheduled to play the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

The Cardinals advanced to the 13th Region Tournament after defeating Williamsburg and then Corbin, 59-55, in the finals. The Tigers dropped a 63-61 decision to North Laurel in Friday's 49th District title game.

The two teams haven't played this season. South Laurel is 13-3 against regional opponents while Clay County is 10-6 against regional foes.

13th Region Boys Tournament

At The Corbin Arena

Quarterfinals

Monday, March 22

North Laurel 86, Barbourville 50

Corbin 63, Harlan 53

Tuesday, March 23

Knox Central vs. Harlan County, 6 p.m.

South Laurel vs. Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 25

North Laurel vs. Corbin, 6 p.m.

Knox Central/Harlan County winner vs. South Laurel/Clay County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, March 26

TBD, 7 p.m.

