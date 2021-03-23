13th Region Boys Tournament quarterfinal action continues Tuesday

CORBIN -- In what could be the best matchup of the 13th Region Region Boys Tournament quarterfinals, two-time defending 13th Region champion and 51st District champion Knox Central (15-5) will go up against 52nd District runner-up Harlan County (19-5) during today's 6 p.m quarterfinal game.
The two teams met in the finals of the WYMT Mountain Classic on Feb. 8 with the Panthers coming away with a 74-70 victory.
Knox Central enters the tournament with an 85-57 win over Barbourville in the 51st District title game while the Black Bears dropped a 61-55 decision to Harlan in Saturday's 52nd District final.
The Panthers are 9-3 against regional opponents while Harlan County is 6-4.
South Laurel (18-5) and Clay County (14-8) are scheduled to play the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
The Cardinals advanced to the 13th Region Tournament after defeating Williamsburg and then Corbin, 59-55, in the finals. The Tigers dropped a 63-61 decision to North Laurel in Friday's 49th District title game.
The two teams haven't played this season. South Laurel is 13-3 against regional opponents while Clay County is 10-6 against regional foes.
13th Region Boys Tournament
At The Corbin Arena
Quarterfinals
Monday, March 22
North Laurel 86, Barbourville 50
Corbin 63, Harlan 53
Tuesday, March 23
Knox Central vs. Harlan County, 6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 25
North Laurel vs. Corbin, 6 p.m.
Knox Central/Harlan County winner vs. South Laurel/Clay County winner, 7:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, March 26
TBD, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.