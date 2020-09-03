13th Region All 'A' Classic Golf Champion

featured
Pieter Hubertus Nies, 90, of Corbin, KY passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. Born in The Hague in The Netherlands, he was the son of the late Pieter Jacobus and Margriet Vegter Nies. He served in the Dutch Navy and belonged to the Dutch Reform Church. Coming to the United States …
Paul Lester Davis, 66, of Flat Lick, son of Grover and Alma Davis, died Saturday, August 29, 2020. Visitation 12 P.M., funeral 2 P.M., on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Barbourville Funeral Home. Burial at McNeil Cemetery.
