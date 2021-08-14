LEXINGTON — Corbin fifth-grader Isabella Lopez is following in the footsteps of her older sister Samantha Spady Lopez after capturing a first-place finish in doubles action of the Ryan Holder Junior Championships, and a runner-up finish in singles play in the same tournament this past weekend at the Lexington Tennis Club, and the University of Kentucky.
The 10-year old is currently ranked fifth in the state, playing in the 12U division.
Lopez teamed up with Isabella Minton and won both of their matches to capture the doubles title while going 4-1 in singles action.
Lopez and Minton defeated the doubles duo of Anna Block (Miami, Fla.) and Colotte Lalance (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), 8-1, to begin the doubles tournament while cruising to an 8-3 victory in the doubles title game with an 8-3 victory over Anna Scott (Mountain Break, Ala.) and Katie Lankford (Lexington).
Lopez reeled off four consecutive victories in singles play by defeating Maya Duggal, 6-0, 6-0; Claire Morris, 6-1, 6-1; Nicole Hanna 6-1, 6-0; Jelena Damjanovic 6-2, 6-3 Before losing to Mexico’s Carlota Garibay Romero 3-6, 6-0, 9-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.