This year's version of the North Laurel boys and girls track and field team would have had 10 seniors leading the way.
Zach Broyles, Blaise Frasure, Storm Gambill, J.T. LaPrade, Ben McGwuire and Jake Robinson were the six senior boys that would have led the Jaguars track and field team while Macie McClure, Haley Muncy, Laney Moore and Jeana Nantz would have led the on the girls side.
On the boys side, this would have been Broyles' first year on the track and field team but North Laurel Coach Rachel Gaynor said she was expecting some big things out of him this season, as he had started working on pole vault and seemed to be catching on quickly while this would have made only McGuire's second year throwing with the Jaguars but Gaynor said he was much improved from last year.
This year would have made Frasure's third year with the Jaguars. Gaynor said Frasure had improved every year and was a great kid to coach.
Gaynor also has three more experienced student-athletes who have all made commitments to continue their careers at the college level.
"Storm Gambill qualified for state last year after narrowly missing it his sophomore year," Gaynor said. "He had worked in the off-season on his form and stayed in a better shape and was hoping to break the school record in the 110 high hurdles and qualify for the state meet again. He will continue running next year at Lindsey Wilson College."
Gaynor said that LaPrade was possibly one of the hardest runners she's coached.
"He improved tremendously each year, getting stronger and being willing to try any event," she said. "He would always do what was best for the team. He will continue to run next year at Lindsey Wilson College.
"Jake Robinson placed fifth in discus at state last year and we really felt like he had an opportunity to be a state champion this year. He had worked all summer and off-season on technique and getting stronger in order to have the opportunity. He was looking forward to throwing along side his brother, Luke, who is a freshman and a very good thrower himself. We will definitely miss the brotherly banter that went on between the two. He will be throwing for Western Kentucky in the fall."
For the Lady Jaguars, Gaynor said that while this would have been only Moore's second season with the team, it was obvious how determined and dependable this team player was while this was also going to Muncy's second season, as well.
"We expected big results out of her (Muncy) this year and she had worked extra to have a good senior year," Gaynor said.
"Macie McClure was competitive at most every meet in the high jump and was looking forward to trying to achieve her goal of making it to the state meet," Gaynor added. "Jeana Nantz is a hard worker who challenges herself and has improved each year she has participated."
Gaynor said that not only were these seniors great athletes but even better students who are certainly going to be missed next year.
"The bad part is with the way the COVID-19 issue came about, we really didn't get an opportunity to tell them anything or say goodbye," Gaynor said. "I hate that some of them will never to get to realize or accomplish these goals but understand that you are never guaranteed anything. I am going to miss the seniors because most of them had been with us for three years and were really just starting to get comfortable with us and knew our expectations."
