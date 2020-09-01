CORBIN — The 10-12-year-old All-Star Tournament begins Friday at Corbin’s Rotary Park.
Corbin and Burnside will begin the tournament at 6 p.m. while Leslie County vs. Hazard is scheduled to follow at 8 p.m.
Winners' bracket semifinals are scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Knox County will play the winner of Corbin/Burnside at 4 p.m. while South Laurel will face off against the winner of Leslie County/Hazard at 6 p.m.
The losers' bracket semifinals are scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. while the winners' bracket final is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.
The championship game is slated to be played on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. with a second championship game, if necessary, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
