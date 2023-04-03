RICHMOND — North Laurel, South Laurel, Whitley County, and Williamsburg each took their respective boys and girls track and field teams to Richmond this past week to compete in the Madison Central All-Comers Meet, and each team turned in stellar efforts.

On the girls’ side, South Laurel placed second with 81 points as Gracie Hoskins took home first place in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash.

North Laurel finished fourth overall with 56.50 points as Rosalyn Valentine finished first in the 100 Meter Hurdles. Eliza Mills placed first in the 300 Meter Hurdles while the 4x800 Meter Relay team took home first place honors.

Williamsburg turned in a 10th place effort with 30 points, as Alana Mah’s second place effort in the Long Jump and Triple Jump turned out to be the Lady Yellow Jackets’ best finish.

Whitley County placed 11th with 29.50 points. Abi Stone’s third-place effort in the 100 meter hurdles led the Lady Colonels.

On the boys’ side, North Laurel finished second with 82 points. The Jaguars had three first-place efforts with Luke Robinson dominating and placing first in the Discus and Shot Put events. The 4x800 Meter Relay team also finished first.

Williamsburg finished fourth with 58 points while collecting three second place efforts — Nate Goodin (High Jump), Joseph West (Discus), and Alex Gamble (Shot Put).

South Laurel turned in a seventh place effort with 49 points while collecting four first place finishes — Jacob Tapscott (800 Meter Run & 1600 Meter Run), Will Stanko (3200 Meter Run), and the 4x400 Meter Relay team.

Whitley County followed South Laurel in eighth place with 42.50 points. The Colonels’ 4x800 Meter Relay team had the top finish with a second place effort.

Girls Team Scores

1. Madison Central 138, 2. South Laurel 81, 3. Pulaski County 73, 4. Southwestern 64, 5. North Laurel 56.50, 6. West Jessamine 50, 7. Somerset 37.50, 8. Lincoln County 34, 8. Estill County 34, 10. Williamsburg 30, 11. Whitley County 29.50, 12. Nicholas County 28, 13. Model 10, 14. Madison Southern 7, 15. Rowan County 5.50

Boys Team Scores

1. Madison Central 91, 2. North Laurel 82, 3. Madison Southern 67, 4. Williamsburg 58, 5. Southwestern 55, 6. Pulaski County 51, 7. South Laurel 49, 8. Whitley County 42.50, 9. Rockcastle County 41, 10. West Jessamine 37, 11. Nicholas County 34.50, 12. Model 24, 13. Lincoln County 21, 14. Somerset 19, 15. Estill County 14, 16. Rowan County 8

Team Individual Results (Top 5 finishes)

Girls

North Laurel

100 METER HURDLES

18.48 Rosalyn Valentine 1st

300 METER HURDLES

52.76 Eliza Mills 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:58.59 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:03.64 Relay Team 1st

POLE VAULT

6-6 Haiden Moses 4th

SHOT PUT

29-10.25 Mea Anderson 4th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.61 Gracie Hoskins 1st

200 METER DASH

26.67 Gracie Hoskins 1st

400 METER DASH

59.18 Gracie Hoskins 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

56.41 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:01.54 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

5:01.93 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

12:29.50 Relay Team 4th

HIGH JUMP

4-2 Macey Messer 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

29-4.25 Emma Jackson 3rd

DISCUS

100-9 Chloe Powenski 2nd

SHOT PUT

35-4 Chloe Powenski 2nd

Whitley County

100 METER HURDLES

19.85 Abi Stone 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

56.28 Abi Stone 5th

LONG JUMP

13-2.5 Valora Sears 4th

SHOT PUT

29-10.25 Chloe Mckiddy 4th

Williamsburg

4X100 METER RELAY

58.16 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:01.91 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:57.30 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

14-8 Alana Mah 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

31-2.25 Alana Mah 2nd

Boys

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.37 Gamarius Isby 5th

200 METER DASH

23.64 Gamarius Isby 3rd

400 METER DASH

53.98 Gamarius Isby 4th

300 METER HURDLES

47.67 Jaren Edwards 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.89 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:55.95 Relay Team 1st

DISCUS

140-0 Luke Robinson 1st

SHOT PUT

44-7.75 Luke Robinson 1st

40-11 Connor Sizemore 3rd

40-2.25 Austin Johnson 4th

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

53.92 Jeremy Steele 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:02.44 Jacob Tapscott 1st

1600 METER RUN

4:38.78 Jacob Tapscott 1st

3200 METER RUN

10:24.96 Will Stanko 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:52.51 Relay Team 1st

Whitley County

1600 METER RUN

4:58.00 Connor Partin 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:59.61 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Brayden Mahan 3rd

5-6 Donavan Alsip 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

34-11.25 Bradley Bisschop 5th

Williamsburg

4X100 METER RELAY

46.89 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.23 Relay Team 5th

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Nate Goodin 2nd

LONG JUMP

18-9 Nate Goodin 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

37-2.5 Ben Hale 3rd

DISCUS

128-3 Joseph West 2nd

108-2 Alex Gamble 5th

SHOT PUT

41-7 Alex Gamble 2nd

39-2 Connor Lay 5th

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you