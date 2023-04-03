RICHMOND — North Laurel, South Laurel, Whitley County, and Williamsburg each took their respective boys and girls track and field teams to Richmond this past week to compete in the Madison Central All-Comers Meet, and each team turned in stellar efforts.
On the girls’ side, South Laurel placed second with 81 points as Gracie Hoskins took home first place in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash.
North Laurel finished fourth overall with 56.50 points as Rosalyn Valentine finished first in the 100 Meter Hurdles. Eliza Mills placed first in the 300 Meter Hurdles while the 4x800 Meter Relay team took home first place honors.
Williamsburg turned in a 10th place effort with 30 points, as Alana Mah’s second place effort in the Long Jump and Triple Jump turned out to be the Lady Yellow Jackets’ best finish.
Whitley County placed 11th with 29.50 points. Abi Stone’s third-place effort in the 100 meter hurdles led the Lady Colonels.
On the boys’ side, North Laurel finished second with 82 points. The Jaguars had three first-place efforts with Luke Robinson dominating and placing first in the Discus and Shot Put events. The 4x800 Meter Relay team also finished first.
Williamsburg finished fourth with 58 points while collecting three second place efforts — Nate Goodin (High Jump), Joseph West (Discus), and Alex Gamble (Shot Put).
South Laurel turned in a seventh place effort with 49 points while collecting four first place finishes — Jacob Tapscott (800 Meter Run & 1600 Meter Run), Will Stanko (3200 Meter Run), and the 4x400 Meter Relay team.
Whitley County followed South Laurel in eighth place with 42.50 points. The Colonels’ 4x800 Meter Relay team had the top finish with a second place effort.
Girls Team Scores
1. Madison Central 138, 2. South Laurel 81, 3. Pulaski County 73, 4. Southwestern 64, 5. North Laurel 56.50, 6. West Jessamine 50, 7. Somerset 37.50, 8. Lincoln County 34, 8. Estill County 34, 10. Williamsburg 30, 11. Whitley County 29.50, 12. Nicholas County 28, 13. Model 10, 14. Madison Southern 7, 15. Rowan County 5.50
Boys Team Scores
1. Madison Central 91, 2. North Laurel 82, 3. Madison Southern 67, 4. Williamsburg 58, 5. Southwestern 55, 6. Pulaski County 51, 7. South Laurel 49, 8. Whitley County 42.50, 9. Rockcastle County 41, 10. West Jessamine 37, 11. Nicholas County 34.50, 12. Model 24, 13. Lincoln County 21, 14. Somerset 19, 15. Estill County 14, 16. Rowan County 8
Team Individual Results (Top 5 finishes)
Girls
North Laurel
100 METER HURDLES
18.48 Rosalyn Valentine 1st
300 METER HURDLES
52.76 Eliza Mills 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:58.59 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:03.64 Relay Team 1st
POLE VAULT
6-6 Haiden Moses 4th
SHOT PUT
29-10.25 Mea Anderson 4th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.61 Gracie Hoskins 1st
200 METER DASH
26.67 Gracie Hoskins 1st
400 METER DASH
59.18 Gracie Hoskins 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
56.41 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:01.54 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
5:01.93 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
12:29.50 Relay Team 4th
HIGH JUMP
4-2 Macey Messer 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
29-4.25 Emma Jackson 3rd
DISCUS
100-9 Chloe Powenski 2nd
SHOT PUT
35-4 Chloe Powenski 2nd
Whitley County
100 METER HURDLES
19.85 Abi Stone 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
56.28 Abi Stone 5th
LONG JUMP
13-2.5 Valora Sears 4th
SHOT PUT
29-10.25 Chloe Mckiddy 4th
Williamsburg
4X100 METER RELAY
58.16 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:01.91 Relay Team 5th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:57.30 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
14-8 Alana Mah 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
31-2.25 Alana Mah 2nd
Boys
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.37 Gamarius Isby 5th
200 METER DASH
23.64 Gamarius Isby 3rd
400 METER DASH
53.98 Gamarius Isby 4th
300 METER HURDLES
47.67 Jaren Edwards 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.89 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:55.95 Relay Team 1st
DISCUS
140-0 Luke Robinson 1st
SHOT PUT
44-7.75 Luke Robinson 1st
40-11 Connor Sizemore 3rd
40-2.25 Austin Johnson 4th
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
53.92 Jeremy Steele 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:02.44 Jacob Tapscott 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:38.78 Jacob Tapscott 1st
3200 METER RUN
10:24.96 Will Stanko 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:52.51 Relay Team 1st
Whitley County
1600 METER RUN
4:58.00 Connor Partin 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:59.61 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Brayden Mahan 3rd
5-6 Donavan Alsip 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
34-11.25 Bradley Bisschop 5th
Williamsburg
4X100 METER RELAY
46.89 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:41.23 Relay Team 5th
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Nate Goodin 2nd
LONG JUMP
18-9 Nate Goodin 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
37-2.5 Ben Hale 3rd
DISCUS
128-3 Joseph West 2nd
108-2 Alex Gamble 5th
SHOT PUT
41-7 Alex Gamble 2nd
39-2 Connor Lay 5th
