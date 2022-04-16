Many Tri-County softball and baseball teams were in action Saturday with Corbin and North Laurel both going 1-1 in softball action while South Laurel turned in a 2-0 effort.
In baseball action, Whitley County posted a perfect 2-0 mark while Corbin and South Laurel also won their respective games. North Laurel dropped a 4-3 decision to Perry Central.
Softball
Saturday’s Games
Tri-State Showcase
Russell 13, Corbin 5
A six-run second inning led to the Lady Redhounds’ 13-5 loss to Russell on Saturday, as Corbin finished the Tri-State Showcase with a 1-2 mark.
The Lady Redhounds jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Russell scored 10 unanswered runs to take control of the game.
Bailey Stewart and Danni Foley led Corbin with identical 2-for-4 batting efforts along with two RBI and one run scored apiece. Alayna Reynolds was also 2-for-4 as she scored twice while Raegan Walker turned in a 2-for-3 effort with one RBI. Kallie Housley finished with a hit and one run scored while Kaila Stidham had a hit as well.
Housley took the loss, allowing 11 hits and four earned runs while striking out five batters. The Lady Redhounds committed six errors in the loss.
Corbin 7, Fleming County 6, 8 innings
Corbin rallied from a 5-0 second-inning deficit and pulled off an impressive 7-6 victory in eight innings over Fleming County.
Bailey Stewart delivered a three-hit effort (two triples) while driving in three runs and scoring once. Raegan Walker also had three hits while driving in two runs and scoring once. Shelby Stewart had two hits and a run scored while Danni Foley finished with a hit and an RBI. Alayna Reynolds, Kaila Stidham, and Alana Stidham each finished with a hit and run scored apiece.
Kennedie Guiher pitched an inning, allowing five hits and four earned runs while Foley pitched the final seven innings, surrendering four hits and no runs while striking out 11 batters.
South Laurel 10, Casey County 0
Seventh-grader Kenzie Williams turned in an impressive effort, limiting Casey County to only one hit while striking out eight batters during the Lady Cardinals’ shut-out win.
Makayla Blair went 3-for-4 with three RBI while Hannah Carnes was 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Aubree Laster was also 3-for-3, as she also scored three times. Amara Horn ahead a hit and two RBI while Madison Worley finished with a hit and an RBI. Brooklyne Allen and Williams also drove in a run apiece.
South Laurel 11, Casey County 7
The Lady Cardinals swept the two-game road series with Casey County by holding off a late rally and defeating the Lady Rebels, 11-7.
Makayla Blair continued to swing a red-hot bat, going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Madison Worley turned in a 4-for-4 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once. Jaylyn Lewis was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Bailey Frazier connected with two hits and finished with two RBI and a run scored. Aubree Laster delivered two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Brooklyne Allen finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Addison Baker drove in a run while Hannah Carnes and Amara Horn each finished with a hit and run scored apiece.
Worley picked up the win, tossing all seven innings while going up against nine hits, and four earned runs while finishing with five strikeouts.
Lady Titan Triangle
Cooper 9, North Laurel 4
The Lady Jaguars hung tough with Cooper but in the end, fell short, 9-4.
Saige McClure had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored in the loss while Hallie Proffitt finished with three hits. Bailee Root finished with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored while Emily Sizemore connected with a double and scored once. Braylee Fawbush drove in a run while Katie Sams and Bella Sizemore each finished with a hit apiece.
Root took the loss, allowing four earned runs in six innings while Proffitt tossed an inning, surrendering two earned runs.
North Laurel 18, Mercer County 7
Chris Edwards’ squad responded from an earlier loss on Saturday by handing Mercer County an 18-7 defeat.
North Laurel scored two runs in the first inning before adding five runs in both the second and third innings. The Lady Jaguars added three more runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Hallie Proffitt recorded the win, tossing six innings while allowing seven runs and seven hits.
Emily Sizemore had three hits, two doubles, an RBI, and three runs scored while Bailee Root finished with a triple and a single, one RBI, and three runs scored. Proffitt delivered a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored while Bella Sizemore had two hits, an RBI, and three runs scored. Katie Sams finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Braylee Fawbush turned in a two-hit, two-RBI effort while scoring once. Saige McClure had a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored while Madison Parman finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Ellie Adams also drove in a run in the win.
Friday’s Game
Tri-State Showcase
Huntington 9, Corbin 6
The Lady Redhounds fell behind 9-3 before rallying for three runs in the seventh inning, falling short to Huntington, 9-6.
Danni Foley turned in an impressive 4-for-4 effort while driving in three runs for Corbin. Bailey Stewart was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored while Kallie Housley finished with two hits and an RBI. Shelby Stewart had two hits and a run scored while Alayna Reynolds and Raegan Walker each had a hit apiece.
Shelby Stewart took the loss, tossing three innings while allowing five hits and four earned runs. She finished with one strikeout. Housley also pitched three innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out a batter.
Baseball
Corbin 6, Franklin County 4
The Redhounds led 5-0 before holding off a late rally to defeat Franklin County, 6-4.
Corbin held a 5-0 advantage entering the bottom of the fifth inning before Franklin County cut its deficit to 5-4 heading into the final inning.
The Redhounds added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Mark Prewitt recorded the save, tossing two scoreless innings while finishing with three strikeouts.
Jacob Baker got the win, tossing five innings while allowing four hits and three earned runs. He finished with three strikeouts.
Cameron Combs turned in 2-for-4 efforts with three RBI and three runs scored while Kade Elam was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. Walker Landrum finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI while Jeremiah Gilbert had a hit and a run scored. Evan Poore also had a hit in the win.
South Laurel 13, Garrard County 4
The Cardinals pounded out 12 hits and scored 12 runs during the game’s final four innings to defeat Garrard County, 13-4.
Cole Harville drove in a game-high three runs while finishing with two hits to lead South Laurel at the plate. Tyler Curry turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs and Hunter Bundy was 2-for- 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Connor Combs collected two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Harrison Byrd was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. Alex Collett turned in a 1-for-3 effort, driving in a run and scoring once while Will Alsip had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Ayden Smith drove in a run while Landry Collett scored once.
Alsip got the win, pitching four and one/third of an inning, allowing nine hits, and four earned runs while striking out one batter. Harville tossed one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing no runs or hits while Byrd pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
Whitley County 9, Anderson County 6
The Colonels trailed 6-3 entering the seventh inning before stunning Anderson County by scoring six runs to claim a 9-6 come from behind win.
Mason Croley, Logan Bennett, and Tyler Rose each finished with one hit apiece and two RBI while Grant Zehr finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Caden Petrey delivered a home run and drove in a run and scored once while Matthew Wright had two hits and a run scored. Andrew Stack finished with a hit and scored twice while Sam Harp and Bryce Anderson each finished with a hit
Rose started the game and went three and two/thirds of an inning, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out a batter. Landon Siler tossed one/third of an inning, allowing two hits and one earned run. Harp followed with two scoreless innings while Petrey came in during the seventh inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
Whitley County 12, Great Crossing 6
The Colonels fell behind 2-0 before reeling off nine unanswered runs during their 12-6 win over Great Crossing.
Whitley County finished with 15 hits and was led by Caden Petrey’s three-hit effort. Petrey also drove in a run and scored two times.
Sophomore Brady Bargo was credited with the win, pitching five and two/thirds of an inning while allowing 10 hits and three earned runs. He finished with five strikeouts. Ronald Osborne pitched the final one and one/thirds of an inning, giving up four hits and two earned runs.
Bryce Anderson finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Matthew Wright had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Sam Harp turned in a two-hit, one-RBI effort while Trevor Downs finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Mason Croley had a hit and two runs scored while Andrew Stack finished with a hit, an RBI, and one run scored. Jaxon Storms also scored a run in the win.
Perry Central 4, North Laurel 3
The Jaguars held a slim 2-1 advantage entering the fifth inning but Perry Central responded with three runs in the top of the fifth and never looked back during its 4-3 win.
Gavin Hurst led North Laurel with a hit and two RBI while Noah Rush drove in a run. Kyler Elza, Austin Smith, and Chase Keen each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while EJ Allen and Eli Sizemore both had a hit apiece.
Blaize Jones took the loss, tossing four innings while allowing three hits and three earned runs and striking out four batters. Sizemore pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.
