SOMERSET — North Laurel’s girls’ and boys’ track teams turned in first, and second-place efforts respectively during the Southwestern All-Comers Meet. The Lady Jaguars took home first-place honors with 127 points while the boys’ team’s 103.50 points ranked only behind Pulaski County’s 105 points.
South Laurel’s girls’ team finished second with 98 points while the boys’ team placed fourth with 67.50 points. Whitley County’s boys’ team finished third overall with 72 points while the Lady Colonels turned in an eighth-place effort with 35 points. Williamsburg’s boys’ team placed fifth with 66.50 points while the girls’ team turned in a fifth-place finish with 77 points.
Luke Robinson (Discus) was North Laurel’s lone first-place finisher for the boys’ team while Taylor Allen (1600 Meter Run), Riley Vickers (3200 Meter Run), the 4x800 Meter Relay Team, Rosalyn Valentine (100 Meter Hurdles), Eliza Mills (300 Meter Hurdles), Belle Chappell (High Jump), and Haiden Moses (Pole Vault) each placed first for the Lady Jaguars.
Jacob Tapsvott had South Laurel’s lone first-place finish(800 Meter Run) while Lady Cardinal Gracie Hoskins captured three first-place efforts in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash. Chloe Powenski placed first in the Shot Put event for South Laurel.
Whitley County’s boys’ team finished first in the 4x800 Meter Relay while Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin placed first in the High Jump.
Listed below are each school’s top five overall finishes in each boys’ and girls’ event:
Southwestern All-Comers
Girls' Team Results
1. North Laurel 127, 2. South Laurel 98, 3. Pulaski County 95, 4. Southwestern 88, 5. Williamsburg 77, 6. Somerset 42, 7. Adair County 40, 8. Whitley County 35, 9. Russell County 34, 10. Jackson County 25, 11. Bell County 20, 12. Wayne County 4.
Boys’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 105, 2. North Laurel 103.50, 3. Whitley County 72, 4. South Laurel 67.50, 5. Williamsburg 66.50, 6. Southwestern 65, 7. Adair County 63.50, 8. Somerset 45.50, 9. Bell County 43, 10. Russell County 30, 11. Garrard County 14.50, 12. Wayne County 14, 13. Jackson County 9.
Boys’ Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.27 Gamarius Isby 2nd
200 METER DASH
23.16 Gamarius Isby 2nd
400 METER DASH
54.71 Gamarius Isby 4th
800 METER RUN
2:08.75 Xander Harris 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:57.51 Xander Harris 4th
3200 METER RUN
11:56.06 Jesse Madden 5th
110 METER HURDLES
20.06 Austin Johnson 5th
300 METER HURDLES
45.95 Jaren Edwards 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.44 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
9:19.73 Relay Team 4th
POLE VAULT
10-0 Joe Gilbert 2nd
8-0 Ashton Eldridge 5th
DISCUS
144-3 Luke Robinson 1st
127-4 Connor Sizemore 4th
SHOT PUT
44-0 Luke Robinson 2nd
41-7 Austin Johnson 3rd
South Laurel
400 METER DASH
54.51 Jeremy Steele 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:02.72 Jacob Tapscott 1st
1600 METER RUN
4:36.49 Jacob Tapscott 2nd
4:41.34 Will Stanko 3rd
3200 METER RUN
10:11.06 Will Stanko 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:37.68 Relay Team 3rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:42.41 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
9:18.57 Relay Team 3rd
POLE VAULT
8-0 Austin White 5th
Whitley County
800 METER RUN
2:14.20 Connor Partin 5th
1600 METER RUN
4:58.41 Connor Partin 5th
3200 METER RUN
11:38.26 Joshua Grubb 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.65 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:42.30 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:57.98 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:54.99 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-0 Brayden Mahan 2nd
DISCUS
116-5 Ethan Wilson 5th
SHOT PUT
38-8 Ethan Wilson 5th
Williamsburg
110 METER HURDLES
19.23 Hunter Thomas 4th
HIGH JUMP
6-2 Nate Goodin 1st
LONG JUMP
19-0.5 Nate Goodin 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
39-1.5 Ben Hale 3rd
POLE VAULT
8-0 Ethan Moses 3rd
DISCUS
138-2 Joseph West 2nd
SHOT PUT
41-1 Alex Gamble 4th
Girls’ Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
28.79 Eliza Mills 2nd
400 METER DASH
1:09.16 Makayla Mastin 5th
800 METER RUN
2:34.90 Taylor Allen 3rd
2:41.89 Belle Chappell 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:37.69 Taylor Allen 1st
3200 METER RUN
13:45.52 Riley Vickers 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
18.01 Rosalyn Valentine 1st
18.29 Eliza Mills 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
51.22 Eliza Mills 1st
54.13 Rosalyn Valentine 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:52.36 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Chappell 4th
POLE VAULT
7-1.5 Haiden Moses 1st
DISCUS
80-4 Chelsey Hammons 3rd
80-0 Mea Anderson 4th
SHOT PUT
29-7 Mea Anderson 5th
South Laurel
100 METER DASH
12.76 Gracie Hoskins 1st
200 METER DASH
26.92 Gracie Hoskins 1st
400 METER DASH
59.81 Gracie Hoskins 1st
100 METER HURDLES
18.72 Kenzie Hubbard 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
55.31 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:00.99 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:47.87 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
12:19.29 Relay Team 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
30-1 Kenzie Hubbard 3rd
DISCUS
104-9 Chloe Powenski 2nd
SHOT PUT
37-1 Chloe Powenski 1st
Whitley County
3200 METER RUN
13:52.05 Sophy Jones 3rd
100 METER HURDLES
19.90 Abi Stone 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:07.31 Relay Team 5th
TRIPLE JUMP
28-10.5 Autumn Sawyers 4th
SHOT PUT
31-9 Alba Castillo Lopez 4th
Williamsburg
200 METER DASH
29.08 Madison Peace 3rd
400 METER DASH
1:07.59 Madison Peace 3rd
1600 METER RUN
6:15.29 Emaly Powers 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
57.49 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:03.45 Relay Team 3rd
LONG JUMP
14-7 Alana Mah 2nd
14-1 Madison Peace 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
31-9.5 Alana Mah 2nd
POLE VAULT
6-0 Hannah Creekmore 3rd
DISCUS
77-5 Abigail Stephens 5th
