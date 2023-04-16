SOMERSET — North Laurel’s girls’ and boys’ track teams turned in first, and second-place efforts respectively during the Southwestern All-Comers Meet. The Lady Jaguars took home first-place honors with 127 points while the boys’ team’s 103.50 points ranked only behind Pulaski County’s 105 points.

South Laurel’s girls’ team finished second with 98 points while the boys’ team placed fourth with 67.50 points. Whitley County’s boys’ team finished third overall with 72 points while the Lady Colonels turned in an eighth-place effort with 35 points. Williamsburg’s boys’ team placed fifth with 66.50 points while the girls’ team turned in a fifth-place finish with 77 points.

Luke Robinson (Discus) was North Laurel’s lone first-place finisher for the boys’ team while Taylor Allen (1600 Meter Run), Riley Vickers (3200 Meter Run), the 4x800 Meter Relay Team, Rosalyn Valentine (100 Meter Hurdles), Eliza Mills (300 Meter Hurdles), Belle Chappell (High Jump), and Haiden Moses (Pole Vault) each placed first for the Lady Jaguars.

Jacob Tapsvott had South Laurel’s lone first-place finish(800 Meter Run) while Lady Cardinal Gracie Hoskins captured three first-place efforts in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash. Chloe Powenski placed first in the Shot Put event for South Laurel.

Whitley County’s boys’ team finished first in the 4x800 Meter Relay while Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin placed first in the High Jump.

Listed below are each school’s top five overall finishes in each boys’ and girls’ event:

Southwestern All-Comers

Girls' Team Results

1. North Laurel 127, 2. South Laurel 98, 3. Pulaski County 95, 4. Southwestern 88, 5. Williamsburg 77, 6. Somerset 42, 7. Adair County 40, 8. Whitley County 35, 9. Russell County 34, 10. Jackson County 25, 11. Bell County 20, 12. Wayne County 4.

Boys’ Team Results

1. Pulaski County 105, 2. North Laurel 103.50, 3. Whitley County 72, 4. South Laurel 67.50, 5. Williamsburg 66.50, 6. Southwestern 65, 7. Adair County 63.50, 8. Somerset 45.50, 9. Bell County 43, 10. Russell County 30, 11. Garrard County 14.50, 12. Wayne County 14, 13. Jackson County 9.

Boys’ Individual Results

Top Five Finishes Only

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.27 Gamarius Isby 2nd

200 METER DASH

23.16 Gamarius Isby 2nd

400 METER DASH

54.71 Gamarius Isby 4th

800 METER RUN

2:08.75 Xander Harris 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:57.51 Xander Harris 4th

3200 METER RUN

11:56.06 Jesse Madden 5th

110 METER HURDLES

20.06 Austin Johnson 5th

300 METER HURDLES

45.95 Jaren Edwards 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.44 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

9:19.73 Relay Team 4th

POLE VAULT

10-0 Joe Gilbert 2nd

8-0 Ashton Eldridge 5th

DISCUS

144-3 Luke Robinson 1st

127-4 Connor Sizemore 4th

SHOT PUT

44-0 Luke Robinson 2nd

41-7 Austin Johnson 3rd

South Laurel

400 METER DASH

54.51 Jeremy Steele 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:02.72 Jacob Tapscott 1st

1600 METER RUN

4:36.49 Jacob Tapscott 2nd

4:41.34 Will Stanko 3rd

3200 METER RUN

10:11.06 Will Stanko 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:37.68 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:42.41 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

9:18.57 Relay Team 3rd

POLE VAULT

8-0 Austin White 5th

Whitley County

800 METER RUN

2:14.20 Connor Partin 5th

1600 METER RUN

4:58.41 Connor Partin 5th

3200 METER RUN

11:38.26 Joshua Grubb 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.65 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:42.30 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:57.98 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:54.99 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-0 Brayden Mahan 2nd

DISCUS

116-5 Ethan Wilson 5th

SHOT PUT

38-8 Ethan Wilson 5th

Williamsburg

110 METER HURDLES

19.23 Hunter Thomas 4th

HIGH JUMP

6-2 Nate Goodin 1st

LONG JUMP

19-0.5 Nate Goodin 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

39-1.5 Ben Hale 3rd

POLE VAULT

8-0 Ethan Moses 3rd

DISCUS

138-2 Joseph West 2nd

SHOT PUT

41-1 Alex Gamble 4th

Girls’ Individual Results

Top Five Finishes Only

North Laurel

200 METER DASH

28.79 Eliza Mills 2nd

400 METER DASH

1:09.16 Makayla Mastin 5th

800 METER RUN

2:34.90 Taylor Allen 3rd

2:41.89 Belle Chappell 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:37.69 Taylor Allen 1st

3200 METER RUN

13:45.52 Riley Vickers 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

18.01 Rosalyn Valentine 1st

18.29 Eliza Mills 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

51.22 Eliza Mills 1st

54.13 Rosalyn Valentine 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:52.36 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Chappell 4th

POLE VAULT

7-1.5 Haiden Moses 1st

DISCUS

80-4 Chelsey Hammons 3rd

80-0 Mea Anderson 4th

SHOT PUT

29-7 Mea Anderson 5th

South Laurel

100 METER DASH

12.76 Gracie Hoskins 1st 

200 METER DASH

26.92 Gracie Hoskins 1st 

400 METER DASH

59.81 Gracie Hoskins 1st

100 METER HURDLES

18.72 Kenzie Hubbard 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

55.31 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:00.99 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:47.87 Relay Team 2nd 

4X800 METER RELAY

12:19.29 Relay Team 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

30-1 Kenzie Hubbard 3rd

DISCUS

104-9 Chloe Powenski 2nd

SHOT PUT

37-1 Chloe Powenski 1st

Whitley County

3200 METER RUN

13:52.05 Sophy Jones 3rd

100 METER HURDLES

19.90 Abi Stone 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:07.31 Relay Team 5th

TRIPLE JUMP

28-10.5 Autumn Sawyers 4th

SHOT PUT

31-9 Alba Castillo Lopez 4th

Williamsburg

200 METER DASH

29.08 Madison Peace 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:07.59 Madison Peace 3rd

1600 METER RUN

6:15.29 Emaly Powers 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

57.49 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:03.45 Relay Team 3rd

LONG JUMP

14-7 Alana Mah 2nd

14-1 Madison Peace 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

31-9.5 Alana Mah 2nd

POLE VAULT

6-0 Hannah Creekmore 3rd

DISCUS

77-5 Abigail Stephens 5th

