BOWLING GREEN — North Laurel’s Tayten Sowders turned in a second-place effort in Tuesday’s KHSAA Archery State Tournament after shooting a 293, tying with Bullitt Central’s Adam Dustin, Logan County’s Isaac Stanley, Southwestern’s Natalie Cummins and Meade County’s Avery Wilson.

North Laurel’s girls team turned in an eighth place effort with 1,949 points while the boys team placed 18th with 1,925 points.

North Laurel’s top girls finisher was Addison Metcalf, who placed sixth with a 288.

Corbin and South Laurel sent archers to the state tournament as well but didn’t have enough to compete for the team championship.

Jace Hatfield led the Redhounds with a 30th place effort while shooting a 287. Katie Ridener finished 92nd for the Lady Redhounds, and finished with a 276 while Hunter Swafford (82nd, 280) and Abigail Rogers (74th, 276) represented South Laurel.

Boys Team Scores

1. Harrison County 2,004, 2. Logan County 1,992, 3. Butler County 1,986, 4. Mercer County 1,984, 5. Lafayette 1,981, 6. Ryle 1,975, 7. Bullitt Central 1,971, 8. Trinity 1,959, 9. Graves County 1,959, 10. Wolfe County 1,958, 11. Madison Central 1,953, 12. Anderson County 1,952, 13. Prestonsburg 1,951, 14. Simon Kenton 1,950, 14. Central Hardin 1,950, 16. Southwestern 1,938, 17. Magoffin County 1,927, 18. North Laurel 1,925, 19. Calloway County 1,924, 20. Bethlehem 1,907, 21. Fleming County 1,900, 22. North Oldham 1,883.

Boys Individual Scores

Corbin

30th Jace Hatfield 287

North Laurel

2nd Tayten Sowders 293

87th Rhett Woods 280

115th Isaac Ivey 276

138th Dominic Hern 273

142nd Matthew Cochrane 272

163rd Noah Elza 269

189th Hunter Martin 262

NA Elijah Ivey 262

207th Reece Weaver 257

218th Trey Hensley 252

221st Cole Saylor 250

224th AJ Bowman 249

South Laurel

82nd Hunter Swafford 280

Girls Team Scores

1. Letcher Central 1,997, 2. Meade County 1,996, 3. Mercy 1,980, 4. Anderson County 1,975, 5. Butler County 1,970, 6. Bullitt Central 1,957, 7. Ryle 1,950, 8. North Laurel 1,949, 9. Simon Kenton 1,925, 10. Calloway County 1,924, 11. Bethlehem 1,908, 12. Graves County 1,906, 13. Franklin County 1,900, 14. Prestonsburg 1,893, 15. Magoffin County 1,875, 16. Elizabethtown 1,815.

Girls Individual Scores

Corbin

92nd Katie Ridener 273

North Laurel

6th Addison Metcalf 288

45th Savannah Philpot 280

47th Kaylen Dozier 279

54th Ashlyn Osborne 277

72nd Jayden Azbill 277

72nd Haley Hill 277

114th Chloe Mills 271

162nd Sarah Martin 252

176th Kaellie Tabor 225

179th Madeline Woods 202

South Laurel

74th Abigail Rogers 276

