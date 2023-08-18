CORBIN — At Corbin, the goal is to compete on Friday nights and position themselves for a state championship run.
It’s no different this season.
Many prognosticators are penciling in the Redhounds as the team to beat in Class 4A, especially after potentially adding twin brothers Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith to the puzzle.
Many believe the addition of the two transfers could be the final pieces Corbin needs to overcome defending Class 4A state champion Boyle County.
The two University of Michigan commits, who have enrolled at Corbin, but are currently waiting to make sure all academic and eligibility requirements are approved, could join an already talented roster that fell in the Class 4A title game last season.
“We have a team that has a tremendous amount of depth and players that compete daily to win a starting spot,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “They all know that on our team, there are no legacy spots. This type of work ethic will allow us to compete week in and week out and will open up opportunities to win big games.
“Winning championships requires keeping your eye on every incremental goal and choosing next steps based on your previous performance,” he added. “ Our people understand that ‘It’s about the ‘C’ and not me.’”
Greer said his Redhounds have had a great offseason, with players getting stronger and faster, which is always a plus heading into regular season play.
“This group of young men have a great attitude and are so upbeat to play the game they love,” he said.
While the team returns many players on both sides of the ball, there are key pieces to replace.
Defensively, the team is working on filling the positions left by Brody Wells, Zayne Hammack, and Jacob Baker.
Offensively, the team must find a replacement for four-year starter Cameron Combs at running back.
Greer said he currently has several linemen vying to fill the roles of Eli Bolton and Sean Brummett as well.
However, several returning players who contributed on the junior varsity level last year and some who played on Friday nights are stepping up and improving, according to Greer.
“We return several players, but they are not promised to play again this year,” he said. “It is a new year, many kids have worked hard to play this season for us, and the best will be on the field on Friday nights. We have a very tough schedule this year and our kids will be tested throughout the season.”
On offense, the team has returning players such as Kade Elam at quarterback, Franklin West and Nate Grigsby on the offensive line, and Carter Stewart, Eli Pietrowski, Hunter Newberry, and Zander Curry at wide receiver.
Defensively, the team has returning players like Curry, Jace Hatfield, Mikey Neal, Evan Baker, Peyton Warren, Jeremiah Gilbert, Joe Wes Lester, and Stewart.
Elam is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the state while West is considered one of the best linemen in the state. Grigsby is also a top-notch lineman while Stewart, Pietrowski, Newberry, and Curry each provide Elam offensive weapons at the wide out position.
Somerset transfer Guy Bailey looks to lead the way in the backfield after running for 1,388 yards and 15 touchdowns last season as a Briar Jumper.
Special teams will see changes with the departure of All-State kicker and EKU signed Jacob Baker, but Greer expects Noah Cima and Stewart to handle the kicking duties.
“We take special teams very serious and will work on them every day,” Greer said. “We have several key players returning on special teams. We have won several games over the past three seasons because of our special teams, and I am sure it will be no different this season.”
Greer said the strength of the Redhounds lies in their overall team depth at each position and the presence of great senior leadership. However, staying healthy is a concern for Greer this season.
Corbin’s schedule is known for its toughness, and Greer believes that being battle-tested is crucial for playoff success.
Hughes, Ohio; North Hardin; Lexington Catholic; Pulaski County; Frederick Douglass; Hazard and Johnson Central are all non-district opponents this season.
“We play a very tough schedule this season, and will continue to do that as long as I am in charge of this program,” Greer said. “Teams must be battle-tested to be prepared for the playoffs. We can teach, coach and hypothesize, as we do, but kids must eventually have experience applying all of this in actual play. Our schedule is as tough as anyone’s in the state and we have to arrive ready and solid each week to meet the demands of the schedule.”
Greer said he expects Corbin to be tested throughout the newly aligned district, his Redhounds will be participating in.
Joining Corbin in Class 4A’s District 8 will be Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, and Whitley County.
“Our district make-up is strong comparatively across the state, which means all teams will be tested each week,” Greer said. “We will have to be hitting on all cylinders come district play to give ourselves a chance at winning championships.
“The level of play across the teams in our district is close,” he added. “I imagine that every game will be a true battle. It really is a solid district from top to bottom.”
