The middle of January was a tough stretch for the Corbin Redhounds when they lost four straight games, all to 13th Region opponents. But since that losing streak, the Redhounds have looked like a team on a mission.
Their latest statement came against Jackson County on Monday when they defeated the Generals 74-58 at home. The win gave the Redhounds their fifth straight and continued to build momentum with just under two weeks left in the regular season.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said that the improvements his team has made in the past three weeks are the result of the practice time his kids are putting in.
“We continue to show improvement and carry over from practice to the playing floor,” said Pietrowski. “Tonight was a solid win over a very dangerous Jackson County team.”
Corbin had four players reach double figures in the win, led by star guard Hayden Llewelyn who finished the night with 20 points. Brody Wells added 17, followed by Trey Worley with 12 and Carter Stewart with 11. Llewelyn’s 20 points were enough to put him over the 1,000-point mark as a Corbin Redhound.
Pietrowski said it was a complete team effort to pick up the win over the Generals, noting that players contributed in ways that don’t always show up in the scorebook.
“Hayden poured in a quiet 20 points for us. Congratulations goes out to him on surpassing the 1,000 career points here at Corbin,” said Pietrowksi. “I thought Trey, Zander (Curry), and Brody were very active on the glass tonight. Carter played a great game again on both sides of the ball.”
Corbin was in control of the game from the opening tip. Wells got off to a hot start scoring six of his 17 in the first quarter, as the Redhounds took an early 19-12 lead.
Jackson County’s Luke Adkins was nearly unstoppable in the second quarter. He poured in 14 of his game-high 26 points in the second. Wells continued to connect from the field for the Redhounds, scoring eight points, and helping Corbin to a 34-28 halftime lead.
The third quarter was the deciding point in the game. Corbin came out on fire to start the period and never looked back. Stewart scored seven, Llewelyn scored six, and Curry scored five as the Redhounds extended their lead to 59-42 heading into the fourth, before taking the 74-58 win.
Adkins led the Generals with 28 points.
With the win, Corbin improved to 16-6 on the season. They return to action on Tuesday, playing host to Middlesboro.
Corbin 74, Jackson County 58
Corbin 19 15 25 15 - 74
Jackson County 12 16 14 16 - 58
Corbin (74) - Llewelyn 20, Wells 17, Worley 12, Stewart 11, Curry 7, Pietrowski 3, Young 2, Elam 2
Jackson County (58) - Adkins 26, Lakes 4, Summers 3, Madden 3, Hammonds 6, Cunagin 11, Miller 5
