A big second half from the Corbin Redhounds propelled them to a win over Whitley County on Tuesday night in the 50th District clash.
Corbin was up by three at halftime, before blowing the game open in the second half, taking the 74-60 win.
Corbin used a balanced offensive attack to take out the Colonels. Hayden Llewelyn led the Redhounds with a team-high 25 points on the night. Trey Worley finished the night with 13 points, followed by Carter Stewart and Brody Wells who scored 10, apiece. Eli Pietrowski added eight points.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he thought Corbin’s ability to score at multiple positions while doing well on the boards, was a sign that his team is trending in the right direction.
“I loved our balanced scoring and rebounding. It’s a sign of a mature team,” said Pietrowski. “Hayden continues to show why he’s one of the premier players in the state.”
After Corbin jumped out to a 19-11 lead after one quarter, Whitley County made a game of it in the second. Behind seven points from Brayden Mahan and a pair of threes from Jamie Fuson, the Colonels fought back to cut the lead to 33-30 at the half.
While Mahan continued to fill up the scorebook on the offensive end in the third quarter, the rest of the Whitley County offense struggled to get much going. Mahan scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the third, but it would not be enough to slow down the Redhounds.
Llewelyn matched Mahan’s 12 points and got help from Stewart, Wells, and Zander Curry in the third to help Corbin extend their lead to 55-45 at the end of three. Llewelyn went on to score eight more in the fourth, and Wells and Curry knocked down some important free throws down the stretch as the Redhounds took the 74-60 win.
Pietrowski said he thought his team showed a lot of toughness in a hard fought district win on the road.
“I’m proud of the grit we showed tonight. I thought we had some stretches of good play and we need to build off those and continue to improve,” said Pietrowski. “Top to bottom, all nine kids that got on the floor tonight contributed to the win.”
Corbin 74, Whitley County 60
Corbin 19 14 22 19 - 74
Whitley County 11 19 15 15 - 60
Corbin (74) - Llewelyn 25, Worley 13, Stewart 10, Wells 10, Pietrowski 8, Curry 4, Kade Elam 4
Whitley County (60) - Mahan 27, Ashton Reynolds 10, Fuson 9, Jackson Petrey 7 Bryce Anderson 2, Ethan Keene 3, Lucas Queener 2
