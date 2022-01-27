CORBIN — It was a showdown between two of the best teams in the 13th Region on Thursday night when Harlan County traveled to Corbin to take on the Redhounds.
The game showcased two of the best players in the region, as well. The Black Bears were led by one of the best sophomores in the state in Trent Noah, who came into the game averaging 43 points over his last five outings, including a 66-point performance in a win against Cordia.
Corbin has been led this season by standout junior Hayden Llewelyn who has averaged close to 22 points per game this season and scored 32 points in the Redhounds 83-78 win over Harlan County on Thursday.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was glad to see his team pick up a win against a solid opponent after a bit of a slump this month.
“This is a high-quality win over a very good and well-coached basketball team. (Trent) Noah is certainly a special talent,” said Pietrowski. “I’m proud of my team. I thought that was the best we have looked offensively this season. We showed patience, shared the basketball, and continued to have balance.”
It seemed as if the Redhounds were ready for the inevitable big game from Noah, who dropped 48 points despite scoring just six in the fourth quarter. While Noah filled up the scoresheet, the other six Harlan County players who scored combined for just 30 points on the night.
Corbin’s balanced offensive attack helped them to an early lead in the first quarter and a 46-45 lead at the end of the first half. Noah scored 33 of Harlan County’s 45 points in the first quarter, while Llewelyn had 17 for the Redhounds.
Pietrowski said he liked the balance his team displayed on Thursday, adding that Llewelyn proved once again why he is among the top players in the junior class in the state.
“Hayden is not getting enough accolades for the way he is playing this season. He’s taking coaching and developing his entire game. I’m proud of him,” said Pietrowski. “I’m excited by our balance and the fact we are starting to understand our roles.”
Harlan County took a 52-50 lead midway through the third quarter and the race was on to the finish. Corbin pulled back ahead and went on to take a 66-60 lead heading into the fourth.
The Black Bears cut the lead to 75-74 with just over three minutes left in the game, but that would be as close as they would get to the win. A three-pointer from Zander Curry extended Corbin’s lead to 82-76 and all but sealed the deal as the Redhounds won 83-78 in the end.
Corbin was led on the night by Llewelyn with 32 points. Brody Wells finished with 17, followed by Carter Stewart with 11.
Pietrowski said he liked the complete team effort he got from his squad.
“Brody is a tough matchup and a dynamic talent,” said Pietrowski. “Kids like Carter, Trey (Worley), Eli (Pietrowski), Zander, and Kade (Elam) are doing a lot of little things that make the difference in teams.”
While the win saw Corbin put together its best performance of the season, it was also a big night for Coach Pietrowski, who tied the all-time wins record as the head man for the Redhounds.
Pietrowski, who took over the program in 2001, tied Harry Taylor with 441 wins at Corbin. Taylor coached from 1943 to 1963. Pietrowski will become the sole leader if he picks up a win against Whitley County on Friday.
Corbin 83, Harlan County 78
Corbin 24 22 20 17 83
Harlan County 19 26 13 20 78
Corbin (83) — Llewelyn 32, Wells 17, Stewart 11, Curry 8, Worley 4, Elam 2, Pietrowski 9.
Harlan County (78) — Noah 48, M. Huff 6, Carmical 6, Swanner 8, Cooper 5, J. Huff 2.
