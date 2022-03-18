LEXINGTON — Lincoln County became the first 12th Region team to advance to the Sweet 16’s semifinals since 2015 when Boyle County accomplished the feat.
The Patriots held off North Oldham during Friday's quarterfinals, who put up a fight during its 56-46 loss to Lincoln County.
Jeff Jackson’s squad trailed 12-11 entering the second quarter before taking control of the game. The Patriots outscored the Mustangs, 18-6, in the second quarter and led 29-18 at halftime while never looking back. They held a 44-28 advantage entering the fourth quarter before getting outscored, 18-12, in the game’s final eight minutes.
Three players scored in double figures for Lincoln County with Tramane Alcorn leading the way with 15 points. Jaxon Smith followed with 11 points while Colton Ralston added 10 points.
The Patriots turned in an 18-of-39 shooting effort, including going 9-of-18 from 3-point range.
Ian Higdon led the Mustangs with 20 points and 10 rebounds while Jack Scales followed with 12 points.
2022 UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16
Lincoln County 56, North Oldham 46
North Oldham 12 6 10 18 46
Lincoln County 11 18 15 12 56
North Oldham (46) — Roberts 4, Higdon 20, Scales 12, Anderson 4, Neal 6.
Lincoln County (56) — Alcorn 15, Sims 6, Jax. Smith 11, Ralston 10, Cl. Davis 8, Jal. Smith 3, Co. Davis 3.
