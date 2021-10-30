LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) - Mike Leach is known for his football knowledge, but he’s also a good quote off-topic and he had plenty to say about a variety of things this week.
More than talking about Mississippi State’s upcoming contest set for Saturday against Kentucky, Leach spent time during his weekly press conference talking about candy corn and his dislike for the traditional Halloween treat. Leach was quoted as saying that he hated Candy Corn — “completely.”
Leach made the comments to Alyssa Lang of the SEC Network following the Bulldogs’ 45-6 win over Vanderbilt last weekend and was caught off guard that his comments went viral online.
“I am kind of surprised that the video was exciting to a number of people,” Leach said. “That is good. You get a lot of Candy Corn, and people trying to sell that.”
Although a popular treat this time of year, Leach isn’t buying the product, let alone looking to become a spokesman. He would be more suited to promote Gummy Bears as opposed to Candy Corn.
“When I was young — the type of thing where it gets all over your hands and your face — before long, I realized that was a grave error and there were far better paths ahead than Candy Corn. I have no interest. It is one of items where there's a reason they basically serve it once a year because it is not very good to begin with.”
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was asked about the comments by Leach earlier this week.
“I knew that question was coming — I did,” he said. “You want me to do my best Mike Leach (imitation)? There's one and only one Mike, and I won't even try to go there, so I just stay away. You can tell by me I eat any candy.”
Although a contrast in styles, Stoops considers himself a fan of Leach and his off-topic comments.
“I will let Mike Leach be Mike Leach,” Stoops said. “I like Mike and I like listening to him too, but nobody wants to listen to Mark Stoops trying to be Mike Leach. I told you day one, authentic, be who you are. I am who I am.”
Leach meanwhile knows what he would give to certain media members if they showed up at his home on Halloween.
“The good ones, what would you give them? Certainly, something better than an apple,” the former Kentucky offensive coordinator said. “Definitely something big like a candy bar.
"We had a dentist growing up that would give everyone a toothbrush and his card on it. You got a toothbrush that told you where to find him."
You just never know what to expect from Leach on and off the field.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or via Twitter at keithtaylor21
