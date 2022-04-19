A late surge from the South Laurel Cardinals sent them to an 8-3 win over the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets on Tuesday in the 50th District matchup.
The Cardinals scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to storm back and take the victory. The win gave South Laurel the 1-0 lead over Williamsburg in their two-game series. It was also their third win in their past four games. They defeated Garrard County 13-4 last Saturday.
The Cardinals had a big night at the plate, racking up 11 hits and driving in six runs. Cole Harville powered South Laurel with a two-run home run. Landry Collett had a triple, while Austin Byrd had three singles.
Harrison Byrd, Will Alsip, and Ayden Smith each singled twice, while Tyler Curry, Connor Combs, and Alex Collett each singled once. Harville and Collett drove in two runs each. Alsip and Combs each had one run batted in.
Harrison Byrd had a big night on the mound for the Cardinals. He pitched a complete game seven innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, while striking out 11 batters in an incredible performance.
Coach Trey Smith said he was happy with the way his team fought back to take the win against a district opponent on Tuesday.
“Cole Harville came up with a big home run that sparked us offensively,” said Smith. “Harrison Byrd competed really hard for us again on the mound tonight. It was a good team win.”
Both teams got off to a strong start to the night. Williamsburg scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but South Laurel responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2-2 after one.
The Yellow Jackets added their third run of the night in the top of the fifth inning to take the 3-2 lead. Harville got the scoring going for the Cardinals in the bottom of the inning with his two-run homer, giving South Laurel the 4-3 lead. Alex Collett scored on a pop fly from Alsip to move the score to 5-3.
After holding Williamsburg scoreless in the top of the sixth, South Laurel’s offense got going in the bottom of the sixth inning when Byrd scored on a pop fly from Alex Collett to extend their lead to 7-3. A triple from Landry Collett at the next at-bat scored Stephen Byrd and Alex Collett to give the Cardinals the 8-3 lead and the win.
Smith said that he was glad to see his team overcome some early obstacles to take the win.
“I’m proud of the way my team is responding right now,” said Smith. “Tonight was a good win for us. We continued to battle even though some things didn’t go our way early.”
With the win, South Laurel improved to 8-12 on the year and 1-2 in district play. They will play Williamsburg in the second game of their series on Wednesday at Williamsburg.
