A slow start to Monday night’s season opener was nothing that the South Laurel Lady Cardinals couldn't handle when they took on the Estill County Lady Engineers at home.
Estill County took an early 2-0 lead to start the game, but a late rally from the Lady Cardinals in the bottom of the fifth inning carried them to the 3-2 win.
The defensive matchup was highlighted by the pitching of South Laurel’s Katie Jervis. The senior pitched a complete game seven innings, allowing just five hits and two runs.
Coach Carly Mink said that she was happy with the way her team played defensively, noting that it was the difference in the game.
“It was an overall team win. Katie (Jervis) pitched a great game and we were able to put together some hits when we needed to win the game,” said Mink. “We had a lot of great defensive plays that helped hold them to two runs as well.”
The Lady Cardinals scattered seven hits in the win. Makayla Blair had a double and two singles and drove in two runs. Jervis added a triple and a single. Brooklyne Allen and Aubree Laster each had one single, while Madison Worley finished with one run batted in.
After Estill County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the South Laurel defense tightened up, not allowing another run the rest of the night.
The Lady Cardinals picked up their first run of the night in the bottom of the third when a single from Blair scored Jervis to make the score 2-1, Lady Engineers.
Two innings later in the bottom of the fifth, South Laurel’s offense came through again. Allen belted a hard ground ball to left field that scored Laster to tie the game at 2-2. Blair advanced to third base on the play and was brought home on a sacrifice fly by Worley at the next at-bat.
Estill County reached base two more times over the next two innings, but solid pitching from Jervis and great defense behind her, helped the Lady Cardinals hang one for the 3-2 lead.
With the win, South Laurel started the year off with a 1-0 record. Mink said she liked what she saw from her team in their opening game, and is excited to continue to build on their first win.
“We still have a lot of room to grow,” said Mink. “I really look forward to seeing what this team is capable of this season.”
