WILLIAMSBURG — A poor fourth-quarter performance from the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets led to a 56-47 loss to the visiting Barbourville Lady Tigers at home on Thursday night.
It was the type of game that kept fans on the edges of their seats on Thursday. The Lady Yellow Jackets led through three quarters, but Barbourville’s size and experience came through in the clutch, as Williamsburg struggled to get much going on the offensive end to close out the game.
Coach Randy Crider said that he wasn’t sure what to expect entering the game. His team had struggled through two scrimmages in the pre-season and did not play well against Barbourville over the summer. But, on Thursday, they showed they could compete, despite having a youthful squad.
“I wasn’t sure how the game was going to go. Based on our scrimmages, I thought it may have gone a different way. Overall, I think we played well. The fourth quarter was just the tipping point for us,” said Crider. “We have a very young team. We had a lot of freshmen playing tonight and they made freshman mistakes, but I thought they did a good job overall.”
Williamsburg had two players reach double figures versus the Lady Tigers. Allie Wilson led all scorers with 18 points on the night, followed by Kaylee Graham with 11.
The Lady Yellow Jackets fared well from the free-throw line through the first three quarters, shooting 16-of-21. In the fourth quarter, they missed both of their free throw opportunities.
After falling behind 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Williamsburg defense stepped up and gave up just six points to Barbourville in the second quarter. A big three-pointer from Graham and seven points from Wilson in the second gave the Lady Yellow Jackets a 25-20 lead heading into the half.
Williamsburg picked up where they left off coming out in the third quarter. Graham knocked down another shot from behind the arc and Wilson scored five more points to extend their lead to 40-34 after three.
The Lady Yellow Jackets’ offense stalled in the final period of the game. Graham connected on her third three-point shot and Wilson scored four to give Williamsburg all seven of their fourth-quarter points. Barbourville put together their best quarter of the night, outsourcing the Lady Yellow Jackets 22-7 to take the come-from-behind win.
Despite the loss, Crider said there was plenty in the game that his team can build on throughout the rest of the season.
“For the small schools like us and Barbourville, these games mean a lot. Winning our district is number one, and playing well against the Class A schools is up there. This is a game that we can learn a lot from,” said Crider. “I think we did a lot of things well and we have a lot we can build on. There is a lot of room for improvement and we will continue to work and get better.”
Barbourville 56, Williamsburg 47
Williamsburg 10 15 15 7 47
Barbourville 14 6 14 22 56
Williamsburg (47) — Allie Wilson 18, Kaylee Graham 11, Zoie Brown 7, Alana Man 5, Loreli Coleman 4, Hannah Creekmore 2
Barbourville (56) — Gallagher 21, Sarah Smith 16, Woolum 6, Laura Smith 2, Jordan 7, Sizemore 2, Gibson 2
