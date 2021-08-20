HAZARD — Whitley County dropped a heartbreaker to begin the season, losing to Perry County Central on Friday, 20-13.
The Colonels built a 7-0 advantage before falling behind 13-7 at halftime. They rallied in the second half and tied the game at 13 apiece before the Commodores secured the seven-point win with a touchdown with only 7.8 seconds remaining in the game.
Both teams struggled on offense in the first quarter with Whitley County’s lone bright spot coming when Ryan Steely recovered a fumble.
The Colonels got on the scoreboard in the second quarter after Caden Petrey hit Sam Harp with a 14-yard touchdown pass to give their team a 7-0 edge with 8:04 remaining in the second quarter.
Perry County Central managed to close out the first half with two passing touchdowns, both caught by Case Miller, as the Commodores built a 13-7 lead heading into halftime.
Neither team could get much going in the third quarter with both teams failing to score as Perry County Central managed to hold its six-point advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Whitley County finally started moving the ball on offense in the fourth quarter as Petrey and Mason Croley hooked up for a 27-yard scoring connection to tie the game at 13 apiece with 8:58 remaining in regulation.
Miller’s third touchdown reception of the game sealed a 20-13 win for Perry County Central with 7.8 seconds remaining in the contest.
Whitley County will be back in action Friday at home against Corbin. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
