The old saying goes, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” and that is what has Whitley County Coach Jep Irwin disappointed after his team’s 27-6 loss to Southwestern on Friday.
Irwin’s Colonels played a heck of a game for over three quarters. Midway through the fourth, Whitley County’s night began to crumble when the Warriors scored 20 unanswered points to cruise to the 27-6 win.
With a late-game letdown, Irwin said his team has some soul searching to do. He was happy with the way they played through three quarters, keeping the game close and showing grit to grind out a tough game. He was disappointed in the game’s final minutes, as they fell to Southwestern.
“I’m not disappointed in the loss, I’m disappointed in how we lost. I’m disappointed with how we finished. Our defense played well enough to win the game, but our offense had to be more consistent,” said Irwin. “It starts with me, the head coach, but the players have to take responsibility too. We have to develop toughness and we have to find leaders on this team.”
Whitley County’s first opportunity to score came late in the first quarter when they recovered a fumble in Southwestern territory. A pass interference penalty on the Warriors put the Colonels at 1st and goal inside the 10, but they missed a field goal to turn the ball over to Southwestern.
The second quarter saw very little offensive action as both teams’ defenses played well. It was not until the third quarter until someone put a score on the board. The Warriors struck first when Giddeon Brainerd found the end zone from just two yards out. With the extra point, Southwestern took a 7-0 lead with 7:10 left in the third.
The Warriors took the one touchdown lead into the fourth quarter, but Whitley County quickly returned the score when quarterback Caden Petrey found Mason Croley for a 51-yard touchdown through the air. The extra point was no good, and the Colonels trailed 7-6 with 11:50 left in the game.
Southwestern went on to score three more times in the final 11 minutes of the game, as Whitley County struggled to get much going on offense.
Irwin said his defense held the Warriors to just 13 points through three and a half quarters, which was good enough to win the game. He said he expects more from his offense.
“When the defense holds them to 13 points through most of the game, we should have the lead late in the game. We did not finish on offense in the first half and we didn’t play well in the second half,” said Irwin. “We have to put points on the board. We had too many punts. We got stopped in the red zone. We have to move the ball on the ground and make plays in the passing game. We have to find more consistency.”
With the defense the bright spot for the Colonels, Irwin said freshman Tye Hamblin stood out on that side of the ball until he left the game with an injury.
“Our defense was good most of the game. We held them to 13 points through three and a half quarters,” said Irwin. “I thought Tye Hamblin played well tonight. He’s all over the field making plays and tackles.”
With the loss, the Colonels are now 0-4 on the year. Irwin said his team has to make corrections and move forward.
“Not being able to finish the game like that is disappointing. It’s just not a winning attitude,” said Irwin. “That is a trait you have to develop. It doesn’t happen overnight. We’ll correct it on film. We have to develop some toughness. We need to be mentally tough. We need more leaders on the field.”
