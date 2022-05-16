CORBIN — South Laurel earned its bid into next week’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament by defeating Whitley County, 7-4, during Monday’s 50th District Fastpitch Tournament semifinal.
The Lady Cardinals were trailing 4-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning before Jaylyn Lewis connected with a two-run single, giving South Laurel a 5-4 edge. Makayla Blair followed with a run-scoring sacrifice fly that scored Lewis to increase the Lady Cardinals’ advantage to 6-4.
Carly Mink’s squad added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as Hannah Carnes scored on Aubree Laster’s misplayed bunt.
A three-run advantage would be all senior pitcher Katie Jervis needed. She silenced the Lady Colonels’ bats in the sixth and seventh innings to wrap up the win for South Laurel (19-12).
“Props to Whitley County,” Mink said. “They are a great team with some really good hitters. I’m proud of our players for fighting back and never giving up. We made a lot of mistakes that we have to clean up to compete for the district title tomorrow but it was good to get the first win to punch us into the region.”
Jervis finished with five strikeouts in seven innings while allowing six hits, and three earned runs.
Lewis led the Lady Cardinals at the plate with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once. Addison Baker finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Brooklyne Allen had a hit and an RBI. Carnes and Laster both finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while Jervis and Madison Worley each scored once.
Amber Brown led Whitley County (17-17) with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in a run and scoring once. Ryleigh Petrey hit a home run and finished with two RBI while scoring once. Hallie Huddleston finished with a hit and a run scored. Makenzie Lunsford finished with an RBI.
