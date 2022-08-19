CORBIN — It wasn’t the easiest of wins but Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron will take it.
The Yellow Jackets struggled to take control during the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic on Friday, trailing for more than 40 minutes before a five-yard touchdown run by Sydney Bowen sealed a 28-27 come from behind win over Oneida, Tennessee.
“We earned a good win. Sydney had an unbelievable win. I was pleased with the effort kids gave,” Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. “It was impressive to see my kids continue to fight and get the win. It was big for us tonight to come out with a win.”
Williamsburg (1-0) will look to improve to 2-0 next week when Middlesboro pays a visit.
The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the first half as Oneida scored on a one-yard carry to take a 7-0 lead with 2:58 remaining in the opening period.
Ben Hale broke open and caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Bowen to cut Williamsburg’s deficit to 7-6 with 1:13 left before seeing the Indians claim a 14-6 advantage at the 8:49 mark after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown run.
A 33-yard touchdown run by Bowen made the score 14-12 while the Yellow Jackets added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 apiece with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
It didn’t take Oneida long to regain its lead after scoring on a two-yard carry. The Indians added the PAT and led 21-14 with 9:19 left in the third quarter.
Hunter Thomas added his first rushing TD of the season, a three-yarder, to cut his team’s deficit to 21-20 at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter.
Oneida decided to go through the air in the fourth quarter, and it worked as a 16-yard touchdown pass increased its lead to 27-20 with 11:33 remaining in the game.
That set up Bowen’s heroics with 4:02 left as his five-yard touchdown and two-point conversion wrapped up the win for Williamsburg.
