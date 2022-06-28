CORBIN — The Corbin 12-year-old All-Stars ended the South Laurel 12-year-old All-Stars’ season by rallying in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a 6-5 victory.
Corbin trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth but managed to do just enough to push across the tying and winning runs.
South Laurel led 2-1 entering the bottom of the fourth inning before seeing Corbin take a short-lived 3-2 lead. South Laurel answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to regain a 5-3 edge but Corbin scored a run to cut its deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth.
Bret Estep led the way for Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Blake Sayers finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Eli Maynes, and Easton Hendrickson each finished with a hit apiece while Braylon Humfleet scored twice. Jackson Marlow and Carson Freeman each scored a run apiece in the win.
Hendrickson, Maynes, and Marlow saw time on the pitcher’s mound with Hendrickson tossing four and 2/3 innings while only allowing one earned run. He also struck out 12 batters. Maynes pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter. Marlow tossed 2/3 of an inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.
Brady Valentine led South Laurel with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in three runs. Kenyon Ellis and Quinn Strunk delivered a hit and two runs scored apiece while Brently Boshers had a hit and an RBI. Luke Vorbeck also scored in the loss.
Strunk tossed four and 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 batters. Vorbeck didn’t record an out and surrendered a run while Boshers tossed an inning, allowing a hit and two runs while striking out two batters.
