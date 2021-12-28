The Corbin Redhounds are on a roll.
After winning the title at the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic last week, the Redhounds have picked up where they left off, winning their first game of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry.
On Tuesday, Corbin defeated Magoffin County, 74-69, in a game that they had full control of for four quarters, despite the Hornets nipping at their heels for most of the night.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said it was a grind-it-out type of performance from his squad, who were up-and-down throughout the night.
“It was a gutty performance by our team today,” said Pietrowski. “We played well in stretches and not so well in others, but we found a way to win.”
Corbin jumped out to a 21-10 lead to start the game, but Magoffin County slowly worked their way back in, with the Redhounds leading 34-28 at the half.
After taking a 52-46 lead after the third quarter, the Redhounds had to make some plays down the stretch to keep the lead. Hornets’ guard Aden Barnett knocked down two threes and scored 15 points in the fourth.
But in the end, it was Corbin who was able to take care of business at the free throw line, connecting on 10-of-12 down the stretch, including five-of-six from Pietrowski, to seal the 74-69 victory.
Pietrowski said the win showed the strides his team are making.
“We had chances to let it get away from us and we refused to do so,” said Pietrowski. “That’s the sign of a team that is growing and maturing.”
The Redhounds featured a balanced offensive attack against Magoffin County, with four players scoring in double figures. Eighth-grader Eli Pietrowski led Corbin to the win with 20 points. Hayden Llewelyn followed up with 19 points, while Carter Stewart and Brody Wells each finished with 11.
Pietrowski said he loved to see the teamwork that the Redhounds displayed on offense, but they also had some players step up in other ways to help them to the win.
“I thought we looked for the extra pass and played unselfishly. Hayden made some huge shots for us when we needed them. Eli showed some real poise making some big plays and then finishing the game at the foul line for us,” said Pietrowski. “Kids like Trey Worley, Carter Stewart, and Zander Curry continue to make big plays that don’t always show up in the stat sheets.”
With the win, Corbin advances to take on Unicoi County, Tennessee on Wednesday.
Corbin 74, Magoffin County 69
Corbin 21 13 18 22 - 74
Magoffin County 10 18 18 23 - 69
Corbin (74) - Pietrowski 20, Llewelyn 19, Stewart 11, Wells 11, Worley 6, Cade Elam 6, Curry 1
Magoffin County (69) - Barnett 27, Whitaker 4, Lafferty 16, Salyer 2
