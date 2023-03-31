FORT WALTON, FLORIDA — Corbin finished its play in the Fort Walton Beach Bash with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Florida’s Niceville High School.
The Redhounds (6-3) entered the seventh inning trailing 2-1 before Walker Landrum hit a two-run homer with two outs that turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Corbin started the seventh inning off with two consecutive outs, and the game looked to be over when Kade Elam’s hard-hit grounder to the shortstop was misplayed, allowing Elam to reach base while Landrum did the rest.
After seeing Cameron Combs toss the first four innings, allowing three hits and two runs with three strikeouts, Jeremiah Gilbert slammed the door on Niceville, throwing three scoreless and hitless innings while striking out eight batters.
Landrum led Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Combs finished with two hits and one RBI.
Noah Cima and Elam each finished with a hit apiece.
