Pineville’s Nadine Johnson messed around and got a triple double (22 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals) while teammate Abby Jackson scored 25 points and recorded seven steals during the Lady Mountain Lions’ 80-54 win over Williamsburg.
Elgie Green’s squad wasted little time taking control of the game, scoring 44 points while building a 20-point lead (44-24) at halftime.
Pineville (2-1) put the game away in the second half by outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets (2-2), 36-30.
Allie Wilson led Williamsburg with a game-high 28 points while Maddy Hopkins added 15 points.
The Lady Mountain Lions will be back in action Thursday at home against McCreary Central while the Lady Yellow Jackets will host Newport at noon on Saturday.
