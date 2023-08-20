WILLIAMSBURG — Dirk Berta's Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets delivered an impressive performance during Saturday's Williamsburg All 'A' Invitational, securing a 3-1 record.
Although Campbellsville emerged as the tournament champions and Jackson County claimed second place, Berta expressed pride in his team's growth and success.
"The Williamsburg All 'A' Invitational was a tremendous success," Berta commented. "We had the opportunity to compete against teams from three different regions across the state. Our girls performed exceptionally well, and I am extremely proud of the progress they have shown. Congratulations to the tournament champion Campbellsville Eagles and the tournament runner-up Jackson County Generals."
Williamsburg (4-2) achieved three victories throughout the tournament, defeating Campbellsville in a thrilling three-set match (17-25, 25-22, 25-18), as well as securing wins against Harlan (25-12, 25-20) and Buckhorn (25-11, 25-18).
However, they faced a tough challenge in a three-set battle against Jackson County, ultimately falling short (19-25, 25-20, 27-29).
The Lady Yellow Jackets will return to action on Monday as they face CHAT.
